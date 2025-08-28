BusinessWire India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 28: vivo officially launched the vivo T4R 5G in July 2025, which is one of the sleekest phones in its class. It is also waterproof, dustproof, and drop-resistant, so it's built to last. You get a big 6.77-inch AMOLED screen for great display. It features a 50MP rear camera, and a 32MP selfie camera for amazing photos and videos. Powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7400 chip, it runs fast and smooth--even while gaming or multitasking. The battery is huge and supports fast charging. The vivo T4R 5G is available in three variants ranging from Rs. 19,499 to Rs. 23,499.

You can buy the vivo T4R 5G or any other vivo 5G mobile on Easy EMIs from any 1.5 lakh+ Bajaj Finserv partner stores located across 4,000+ cities in India. With Easy EMIs, you can take home your favourite model without paying the full price upfront. Options like zero down payment on select models, quick loan approvals, and flexible repayment plans make upgrading to the latest technology stress-free.

vivo T4R 5G - Slim, stylish, and built to last

The vivo T4R 5G is the slimmest phone in its segment, featuring a quad-curved display that looks premium. It is also rated IP69, which means it is highly resistant to dust and water. It is designed to be both elegant and durable.

Powerful processor for smooth performance

The MediaTek Dimensity 7400 processor chip is built to handle multitasking, gaming, and streaming with ease. You can switch between apps, play high-end games, and enjoy smooth video playback without any lag. The phone comes with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage.

Stunning display for immersive viewing

The vivo T4R 5G features a quad-curved AMOLED display with Full HD+ resolution. The curves on all sides make the screen feel larger and more immersive. Whether you are watching movies, browsing social media, or reading messages, everything looks crisp and vibrant.

The display also supports a high refresh rate, which means smoother scrolling and better gaming visuals. If you enjoy watching content on your phone, this display will enhance your experience.

Advanced camera features

The vivo T4R 5G comes with a high-resolution 50MP rear camera setup and a sharp 32MP front camera for selfies. Other features include AI enhancement, night mode, and portrait effects that help you take better photos in any lighting.

Long battery life and fast charging for all-day use

The vivo T4R 5G features 5700 mAh battery that lasts through the day. It also supports 44W fast charging.

Pricing and variants

The vivo T4R 5G is launched in three variants to suit different user needs. The base variant with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage is priced at Rs. 16,999, ideal for everyday users and students. The mid variant, offering 8GB RAM and 256GB storage, is sold at Rs. 18,999, perfect for those who need extra space for media and multitasking. For power users, the top variant with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage is priced at Rs. 20,999, making it a great choice for gamers and content creators.

Buy vivo T4R 5G on Easy EMIs

Buying a smartphone like the vivo T4R 5G does not have to be expensive. With Bajaj Finserv's Easy EMI plans, you can split the cost into small monthly payments. You can choose an EMI tenure between 3 and 60 months, depending on your budget. Just visit your nearest Bajaj Finserv partner store, check your eligibility for a pre-approved loan, and bring home your new phone without paying the full price upfront. Use the Maha Bachat calculator to combine multiple offers and unlock your best possible deal on the vivo T4R 5G. Calculate your extra savings now and enjoy more value for your money.

