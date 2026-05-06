Business News | VOH National Stroke Conclave 2026: Driving Systems, Policy & Innovation for Stroke Care in India

VMPL

New Delhi [India], May 6: India's stroke care landscape is at a critical juncture, with nearly 1.8-2 million new cases reported annually and less than 15% of patients reaching hospitals within the golden treatment window. Stroke remains a leading cause of death and long-term disability, reflecting significant gaps in awareness, timely access, and healthcare infrastructure.

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Addressing this challenge, the VOH National Stroke Conclave, endorsed by the Indian Stroke Association and supported by the India Hypertension Control Initiative and Yatharth Super Speciality Hospital, brought together leading neurologists, policymakers, and healthcare experts in New Delhi. The conclave, an initiative by Voice of Healthcare, focused on driving actionable strategies to strengthen stroke care across India.

Setting the tone, Dr. Naveen Nishchal, Founder, Voice of Healthcare, highlighted infrastructure gaps, stating, "There remains a significant gap in stroke care across tier 3 cities, driven by a shortage of neurologists and specialised infrastructure... many regions still lack even basic facilities like CT scan machines."

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Highlighting the scale of the challenge, Dr. Vikram Huded, President, Indian Stroke Association, said, "India records nearly 1.8 million stroke cases annually, yet access to timely treatment remains critically limited. Fewer than 5% of eligible patients receive thrombolysis." He emphasized the need for faster response systems to improve outcomes.

Dr. Arvind Sharma, Secretary, Indian Stroke Association, stressed that "advancing stroke care in India demands the convergence of innovation, strategic partnerships, and supportive policy," while calling for a more coordinated, system-wide approach.

Offering a global perspective, Dr. Jeyaraj Pandian, President, World Stroke Organization, highlighted regional disparities and pointed to telemedicine and AI as key enablers in expanding access.

From an industry standpoint, Amit Singh, Group CEO, Yatharth Super Speciality Hospital, stated, "stroke is increasingly affecting younger populations," underscoring the need for awareness, early recognition, and scalable care models.

Discussions at the conclave spanned the full continuum of stroke care--from policy and prevention to acute management and long-term recovery. Experts emphasized integrating stroke into national NCD programs, strengthening financing frameworks, and addressing the gap between policy intent and implementation.

A strong focus was placed on prevention and early diagnosis, including better control of hypertension and diabetes, improved screening, and FAST awareness. In line with this, Voice of Healthcare has also launched a nationwide hypertension awareness campaign under the banner 'BP Ko Halke Mai Na Le', highlighting the silent risks of uncontrolled blood pressure, which can lead to serious conditions such as stroke, cardiac arrest, and kidney failure, while encouraging people to take early action.

Clinical discussions addressed reducing treatment delays, improving access to thrombolysis and thrombectomy, and strengthening emergency response systems and care pathways. Experts also highlighted the growing role of digital health, with AI and tele-stroke networks improving access, particularly in underserved areas.

A key highlight was the launch of the National Stroke Patient Support Network, led by Dr. Kunal Bahrani, aimed at creating a structured continuum of care from emergency response to long-term recovery.

Dr. Bahrani noted, "Stroke care does not end at discharge. A structured recovery pathway is essential to improving long-term outcomes and quality of life for patients."

The conclave concluded with a strong consensus on the need for coordinated action across policy, clinical practice, innovation, and patient-centric care systems to improve stroke outcomes in India.

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