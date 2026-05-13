Business News | Voler Car Limited Announces Q4 FY26 & FY26 Results: FY26 Revenue Growth Driven by Expanding Employee Transportation Operations

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 13: Voler Car Limited, a provider of employee transportation and mobility solutions, announced its Audited Financial Results for the fourth quarter and full year ended March 31, 2026.

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Key Financial Highlights - FY26

- Total Income: ₹5,544.24 Lakhs - EBITDA: ₹482.64 Lakhs - Profit Before Tax (PBT): ₹466.58 Lakhs - Net Profit (PAT): ₹347.06 Lakhs - Earnings Per Share (EPS): ₹3.11 Q4 FY26 Highlights

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- Total Income: ₹1,469.18 Lakhs - EBITDA: ₹98.57 Lakhs - Profit Before Tax (PBT): ₹93.16 Lakhs - Net Profit: ₹69.67 Lakhs - Earnings Per Share (EPS): ₹0.63Operational Highlights - FY26

Served 29+ corporate clients across various industries including IT/ITeS and enterprise businesses Operational presence expanded across 17+ cities, strengthening the Company's service network Employee strength stood at 115+ professionals supporting daily operations and client servicing Managed 2,100+ trips per day during FY26, reflecting strong execution capabilities and operational scale Continued focus on service reliability, operational efficiency, and customer-centric mobility solutionsManagement Commentary

Commenting on the performance, Mr. Vikas Parasrampuria, Whole-Time Director, said:

"FY26 was an important year for Voler Car as we continued to strengthen our presence in the employee transportation segment and expand our operational reach across customers and locations. During the year, the Company witnessed healthy growth in revenues driven by continued demand for organized corporate mobility solutions. The long-term outlook for the employee transportation industry remains encouraging, supported by increasing corporate outsourcing and mobility requirements. With our growing market presence and disciplined approach towards operations, we remain optimistic about the opportunities ahead and confident about achieving sustainable growth in the coming years."

About Voler Car Limited

Voler Car Limited is a technology-enabled Employee Transportation Services provider, serving large corporates and MNCs across major Indian cities. The Company operates via an asset-light vendor-based fleet model, backed by safety systems, verified chauffeurs, 24x7 operational support, and optimized routing to ensure reliable commute solutions for corporate workforces.

Disclaimer: Certain statements in this document that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties like government actions, local, political or economic developments, technological risks, and many other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the relevant forward-looking statements. The Company will not be in any way responsible for any action taken based on such statements and undertakes no obligation to publicly update these forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.

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