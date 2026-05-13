Business News | Volo Health Services and Medix Global Partner to Transform Corporate Healthcare in India

VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 13: Volo Health Services Pvt. Ltd. ("Volo"), and Medix Global, a leader in personalised medical management and healthcare navigation with an established presence in India, today announced a strategic partnership to introduce a variety of comprehensive, outcome-driven healthcare solutions for corporate clients in India.

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The collaboration brings together Volo's strong corporate reach, healthcare knowledge and claims management expertise with Medix's globally recognised clinical capabilities, and its proven experience in the Indian market, where it has been delivering medical management services from its Mumbai office in partnership with health and life insurance companies. Together, they aim to redefine how corporate healthcare is accessed and experienced.

Volo and Medix will be offering a variety of services to corporate clients, designed to provide employees with continuous, personalised medical support across the entire healthcare journey--from medical prevention and early diagnosis to disease management and care navigation, all the way through recovery. These will include dedicated prevention programs, global expert consultations and personal case management, chronic disease management, women's health programs and more.

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India's healthcare market is projected to exceed INR 57 Lakhs Crores (~USD 600+ billion) by the end of 2026, supported by expanding insurance coverage, corporate health programs, and digital health adoption. Medical inflation in India continues to remain high, estimated at 12-14% annually, significantly above general inflation, placing increasing pressure on employers and corporate insurance programs. At the same time, nearly 70% of healthcare expenses in India are linked to hospitalization and specialised treatments, highlighting the need for early intervention, care navigation, and expert-led medical management.

Through this partnership, corporate employees will also gain access to the Medix App, a digital platform that enables medical record management, expert consultations, and personalised health navigation. Volo and Medix will leverage advanced analytics and AI-driven insights to support corporates with better program planning, treatment validation for employees, and ongoing care coordination all while optimising medical and financial outcomes.

Mohit Agarwal, Founder, Volo, said:

"At Volo, we believe healthcare should not be complicated or intimidating. Our focus is to simplify healthcare and remove the complexity and uncertainty that individuals often face during medical situations. This partnership allows us to combine access with expertise and, ensuring that employees are not just able to reach healthcare services, but are guided towards the right care at every step of their journey"

Sigal Atzmon, Chief Executive Officer, Medix, added:

"Having worked in India for several years, we understand the unique challenges within the local healthcare ecosystem. Our partnership with Volo allows us to further strengthen our presence and work closely with corporate clients, bringing our proven medical management capabilities to a wider corporate audience. Together, we aim to ensure every individual receives the right diagnosis, the right treatment, and continuous support throughout their health journey, while helping organizations improve both health outcomes and cost efficiency and employee wellbeing."

About Volo Health Services

Volo Health Services Pvt. Ltd. Mumbai base company, is a healthcare fintech, founded by a team of experts with extensive experience in both health insurance and cutting-edge technology solutions. The company partners with leading insurers and corporates across India, providing comprehensive and innovative services that streamline healthcare access and payments.

About Medix

Headquartered in London and with offices in Mumbai, Medix is a global healthcare management company providing personalised medical navigation, expert consultation, and care coordination services across more than 90 countries. Medix combines advanced technology, AI-driven analytics, global clinical expertise, and dedicated medical teams to deliver better health, human, and financial outcomes for insurers, corporates, and individuals.

Email - wellness@volohealth.in

Website - www.volohealth.in

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