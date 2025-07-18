PRNewswire

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], July 18: A breath-taking fusion of architecture and nature, VTP Luxe unveils ALTAMIRA, Pune's first luxury residence built around a magnificent 30-foot cascading waterfall. With the grand launch of ALTAMIRA, in New Kharadi, Pune, VTP Luxe reimagines what true luxury can be, a visionary fusion of structural ingenuity and nature, never before seen in the city's real estate landscape.

An Elite Address in East Pune's Most Admired Neighborhood

ALTAMIRA rises in the most elite neighbourhood of East Pune, surrounded by some of the city's most prestigious developments like VTP Altair, Flamante by VTP Luxe, YOO Villas, and Panchshil Towers. With seamless access to EON IT Park, World Trade Centre, Magarpatta, and Kharadi's commercial belt, this coveted address is not only a statement of status, but also a proven investment destination with exceptional capital appreciation and demand.

ALTAMIRA by VTP Luxe is just minutes away from Pune's largest employment hubs, top-tier schools & colleges, hospitals, malls, and lifestyle avenues, making it an address that perfectly balances luxury living, daily convenience, and long-term value.

Architectural Brilliance Meets Everyday Wellness

ALTAMIRA is a bold expression of VTP's signature design philosophy with an elevation that showcases clean modern lines, elegant glass facades, and rich textures, reflecting a language of understated sophistication.

The experience begins the moment you arrive. A grand, double-height entrance lobby featuring a glamourous drop-off point, at each tower, a sign of stylish arrival. This carefully designed entrance sets the tone for what lies beyond--a life of effortless elegance and elevated living.

At the heart of the project flows ALTAMIRA's iconic 30-foot cascading waterfall--a stunning centrepiece that transcends architecture and becomes a daily wellness ritual. Surrounded by sculpted greens, tranquil water bodies, and curated views, the space offers residents rare moments of serenity amidst the energy of the city.

A Curated Lifestyle of Comfort and Luxury

ALTAMIRA delivers on the full promise of high-end luxury living with a bouquet of carefully selected amenities. From a grand two-level glass Club House with luxe aesthetics to swimming pool, Tennis Court, putt-putt golf, Box Cricket, Volley ball court, and zen-inspired meditation decks, the experience is deeply layered with intent and luxury. Modern work-life integration is made effortless with co-working lounges, a state-of-the-art modern gym, and leisure decks. For families, ALTAMIRA offers children's play zones, indoor activity areas, and wellness spaces designed for all generations to enjoy.

Pure Luxury Made Accessible

In a world where luxury is increasingly reserved for the few--marketed through brand ambassadors and inflated illusions--VTP Luxe dares to do things differently. With ALTAMIRA, we've built a landmark that brings true, unfiltered luxury within reach. It's a promise of authenticity, not artificial aspiration. Because at VTP Luxe, we believe that luxury should be experienced, not just advertised.

A Grand Reveal to Remember

The unveiling of ALTAMIRA was nothing short of magical. Over 300 customers were welcomed to an exclusive ALTAMIRA preview by VTP Luxe. The unveiling of the 30-foot waterfall left many speechless--an experience that blended surprise, applause and emotional testimonials.

ALTAMIRA by VTP Luxe is more than just a project, it is a vision, deeply resonating with the aspirations of modern homeowners looking for more than just humble abode. With this launch, VTP Luxe continues to push the envelope in luxury real estate, proving once again that true innovation lies in meaningful living experiences.

https://altamirakharadi.com

About VTP Realty:

For consistently 6 years in a row, VTP Realty is Pune's No.1 real estate brand, and one of India's top 10 real estate brands. We are a legacy brand with a disruptive attitude. VTP Realty is backed by 38 years of legacy of the VTP Group, a Pune-based conglomerate. But we go beyond bricks and mortar to deliver value that exceeds expectations. Our journey has been one of disruption, reimagining, and setting newer standards in real estate. Thoughtfulness is in our DNA.

