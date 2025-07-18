Cupertino, July 18: Apple has been rumoured to launch its first foldable iPhone soon. However, it has been years since any official announcement from the tech giant on the foldable segment. The iPhone foldable phone is expected to launch with a powerful build, specifications and other capabilities next year. Ahead of its potential launch, Apple is set to introduce its new iPhone 17 series, which may include five models - iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max and iPhone 17 Air (slim version. The fifth model, iPhone 17e, may be launched in the first quarter of 2026.

Apple's foldable iPhone-related specifications and features were leaked before its launch in 2026. Although there is no confirmation or hint from the Cupertino-based company itself, the leaks paint a picture of what the upcoming foldable phone from Apple could offer.

Foldable iPhone Specifications and Features

According to a report published by Gizmochina, Apple filed its first flexible display patents back in 2014. However, even after 11 years, the company has not provided any updates on its development. The report highlighted that the tech giant took a more cautious approach instead of racing first by "watching, learning and waiting".

Although there is no confirmation, rumours say Apple's foldable iPhone may arrive in the second half of 2026. According to various reports, the foldable iPhone with a book-style design will likely be launched with a 7.8-inch OLED main display with a 4:3 aspect ratio. The report said the device may resemble an iPad mini. It is rumoured that the device could be offered in 256GB, 512GB and 1TB storage options.

The foldable iPhone could feature Apple's 2nm A20 Pro chipset, likely with 48MP wide-angle and 48MP ultra-wide cameras. Rumours state that it is expected to have a 5.5-inch cover display. Apple is also expected to work on the thickness and offer a slimmer foldable iPhone next year.

