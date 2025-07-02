VMPL

New Delhi [India], July 2: In a country where millions spend long hours on their feet, be it homemakers in the kitchen, professionals on the move, or senior citizens seeking stability, foot pain is more common than we realize. And yet, affordable, orthopedic-friendly footwear remains a rarity in most Indian households. That's exactly the gap Ortho+Rest, a homegrown Indian brand, was built to fill.

Also Read | Starlink Free To Launch Services in India After IN-SPACe Grants Necessary Regulatory and Licensing Approvals: Union Communication Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia.

From a Personal Mission to a National Movement

Founded by Vishudh Dhall, Ortho+Rest began with a simple but powerful realization: comfort isn't a luxury, it's a necessity. With years of experience in the footwear manufacturing sector, Vishudh Dhall noticed that while style-driven footwear dominated the market, few options catered to the real needs of Indian consumers suffering from foot fatigue, joint pain, or simply long days on their feet.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Woman Slashes Boyfriend's Private Parts After Dispute During Late-Night Meeting in Sant Kabir Nagar.

One moment stood out. "During our prototype testing phase," Vishudh Dhall recalls, "an elderly customer told us, 'For the first time in years, I walked around my colony twice without stopping or pain.' That's when it hit us, we're not just making footwear, we're improving lives."

What Sets Ortho+Rest Apart?

Unlike trend-driven brands, Ortho+Rest focuses on everyday wear with long-term wellness in mind. The brand stands firmly on four core pillars: comfort, support, affordability, and inclusivity.

Comfort & Support: Each pair of slippers or sandals is designed with orthopedic features like arch support, heel cushioning, and anti-slip soles, making them ideal for long hours of walking or standing.

Affordability: High-quality orthopedic footwear is often priced out of reach for most Indian households. Ortho+Rest aims to democratize foot health by offering durable products at accessible prices.

Stylish Minimalism: Just because it's orthopedic doesn't mean it can't look good. Ortho+Rest footwear features minimalist designs that blend seamlessly into daily wear, suitable for both men and women.

Inclusive Sizing and Design: The brand caters to a wide age range from 25 to 50+, ensuring that both younger and older consumers find styles that suit their lifestyle and foot care needs.

A Comfort-First Philosophy

Ortho+Rest isn't trying to start a fashion revolution. Instead, it's pushing a wellness-driven movement, a shift in how Indians view their feet and the critical role proper footwear plays in their overall health. Whether you're looking for pain-free walking shoes, comfortable footwear for seniors, or arch support sandals made in India, this brand makes foot wellness accessible.

The team is especially proud of its direct-to-consumer (D2C) model, which has helped them build a loyal customer base and gather real-time feedback. That feedback, in turn, is used to continuously improve product design, materials, and customer service.

Scaling Beyond Borders

In the next few years, Ortho+Rest aims to evolve into a global name synonymous with orthopedic comfort. But the brand promises to stay rooted in its core values, prioritizing timeless, functional design over fleeting trends.

Where to Find Ortho+Rest

You can shop Ortho+Rest's full range on Amazon, Flipkart, or visit their official website to discover their complete catalogue and learn more about the values that drive the brand: https://www.orthorest.in

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)