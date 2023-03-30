Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], March 30 (ANI/PNN): The Times Group hosts their annual flagship event, the Times 40 Under 40 Awards to identify and honour 40 eminent entrepreneurs in India who have travelled the less-forged path to success and have been disruptive innovators in their industries. The event was held at the prestigious Four Seasons Hotel in Bengaluru on March 24th, 2023.

Maulik Doshi, CEO & Founder of WarpDrive and Swaha, felicitated at the Times 40 Under 40 ceremony by the well-known Bollywood actress Rakul Preet Singh.

Speaking after being felicitated, Maulik responded, "It is an absolute honor to be a part of this illustrious list of leaders. I'm grateful to have a wonderful team at work, and inspiring mentors, family and friends. It is because of their support that I have been able to come so far."

As a young entrepreneur, Maulik has been setting a remarkable example for others to follow, with his inspiring leadership and outstanding contributions to the IT consulting and services industry. With brave new concepts like unlimited vacations for all employees, no hierarchy org structure, choosing your own timings and work location and more, Maulik has really paved the way for some fresh thinking in an otherwise slow-moving and archaic industry.

Despite facing numerous challenges along the way, Maulik has persevered and come a long way in his life journey. The road has not been smooth, as he went through some really horrible lows, but he has faced each obstacle with determination and resilience. He sailed through stages of self-doubt, insecurity and uncertainty to build two successful ventures WarpDrive and Swaha.

WarpDrive was founded in 2016 and Swaha in 2015 with the single goal of "being happy". Every decision made and every action taken is in the direction of maximising happiness. Maulik believes in an org chart that is circular in design - with every employee being able to assume absolute ownership of the work they do. This contextual leadership is a cornerstone of the freedom, flexibility and support the companies' culture provides to their employees.

"The greatest leader is not necessarily the one who does the greatest things. He is the one that gets the people to do the greatest things." This quote by Ronald Reagan fits in right with Maulik's journey.

The Times of India and Economic Times 40 Under 40 honor is a nod to Maulik's success, and proof that one can achieve great things and make a real impact while staying happy.

Despite his inspiring achievements, Maulik believes that there is a lot that he needs to do to give back to the world. When questioned about his future aspirations, Maulik states, "I commit to continue to establish that happiness is a very practical concept - not just a philosophical one."

