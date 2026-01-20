Davos [Switzerland], January 20 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Finance Minister Suresh Kumar Khanna on Tuesday hailed the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with AM Green Group, the leading energy transition platform backed by the founders of Greenko Group, to build a one-gigawatt Artificial Intelligence (AI) computer hub in Greater Noida.

Detailing the significance of the deal on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum 2026, UP minister Khanna said that the state aims to achieve six GW of energy capacity by 2030. AM Green will invest Rs 2.7 lakh crore to establish the data centre.

Suresh Kumar Khanna said, "This is a very big achievement for Uttar Pradesh, for Northern India, and I believe it's good news for the entire country that an MoU for one Gigawatt has been signed with AM Green today. This is remarkable in itself because our target is to achieve one gigawatt by 2030. Currently, there are 1.6 gigawatts in India, with the largest share in Maharashtra and half of that in Uttar Pradesh."

"This is a huge achievement for us, and the transformation brought about by the Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh, the way they have improved law and order and accelerated development, is bearing fruit. This is why major investors are now looking towards Uttar Pradesh for investment. This is an investment of Rs 2.7 lakh crore," the UP minister said.

The AI hub is designed to handle global AI workloads and will be one of the largest investments in India's digital infrastructure to date. The project will be built in stages, with the first part expected to be ready by 2028. By 2030, the facility is planned to reach its full capacity of one gigawatt. The hub will house around 500,000 advanced high-performance chipsets. It is intended to support global tech companies, research labs, and India's own national AI goals by providing the massive computing power needed for modern technology.

"Evolution of the global AI ecosystem with intentionality, intelligence and adaptability will be a pivotal tool for current & future generations. AMG AI Labs' focus on valorising electron agents into intelligent tokens is a natural extension of our technology-first approach to our businesses as the global AI ecosystem races towards Physical AI Solutions," said Anil Chalamalasetty, Group Chairman, AM Group.

"By combining 1 GW of compute capacity with our 24/7 green power solutions, we are not just building a data centre; we are creating a sustainable template for the future of global AI infrastructure with the support of the state of Uttar Pradesh," added Mahesh Kolli, Group President, AM Group.

Earlier today, the Uttar Pradesh delegation held productive meetings with investors from the finance, pharmaceuticals, Global Capability Centres (GCCs), and Centres of Excellence (CoEs) sectors at the World Economic Forum in Davos.

The investors acknowledged the state's investment ecosystem during these interactions, according to Invest UP, the investment promotion and facilitation agency of the government of Uttar Pradesh, in a post on X.

The Annual Meeting of the World Economic Forum at Davos is expected to see record levels of government participation, with around 400 top political leaders, including nearly 65 heads of state and government and six leaders from the G7, taking part. (ANI)

