Mumbai, January 20: Vivo has officially confirmed that it will expand its flagship X-series in India with the launch of the Vivo X200T on Tuesday, January 27. Positioned as a "performance-focused" addition to the existing X200 lineup, the smartphone aims to bridge the gap between the standard X200 and the ultra-premium X300 series. Teased with the tagline "Go Further," the device will emphasise professional-grade photography through its continued partnership with ZEISS. The launch event is scheduled for 12:00 PM IST, with availability already confirmed via Flipkart and Vivo's official online store.

Key Specifications and Performance of Vivo X200T

The Vivo X200T is set to debut as one of the first smartphones in India powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9400+ chipset. This processor is a specialised high-performance variant designed to offer superior thermal efficiency compared to the standard 9400. Realme P4 Power 5G To Make India Debut on This Day With Record-Breaking 10,001mAh Battery, Check Details.

Display: A 6.67-inch 1.5K AMOLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness potentially reaching 5,000 nits.

Memory: Expected to arrive in two configurations: 12GB RAM with either 256GB or 512GB of UFS 4.1 storage.

Software: The device will likely ship with OriginOS 6 based on Android 16, with a generous promise of five years of OS updates and seven years of security patches.

Professional ZEISS Optics

Photography remains the cornerstone of the X-series. The X200T will feature a circular camera module housing a triple 50MP ZEISS setup:

Primary: 50MP Sony LYT-702 sensor with Optical Image Stabilization (OIS).

Telephoto: 50MP periscope lens capable of 3x to 10x "natural" zoom, optimized for street photography.

Ultra-Wide: 50MP Sony LYT-600 sensor for high-detail architectural and landscape shots.

Vivo X200T To Be Launched in India on January 27

Get ready to Go Further. The all-new vivo X200T is ready to re-define how far your shots can go. Co-engineered with ZEISS, powered to push limits. The all-new vivo X200T, launching on 27th Jan Stay tuned to know more.#vivoX200T #MyCityVibes #ZEISSImageGoFurther pic.twitter.com/FUzMdLiZJN — vivo India (@Vivo_India) January 20, 2026

Battery and Durability of Vivo X200T

To support its high-performance internals, the X200T is rumoured to pack a 6,200mAh battery. Charging speeds are expected to be highly competitive, featuring 90W wired fast charging and 40W wireless charging. For outdoor enthusiasts, the phone will carry dual IP68 and IP69 ratings, ensuring robust protection against both high-pressure water jets and deep-water immersion. It is also expected to feature a 3D ultrasonic in-display fingerprint scanner for faster, more secure unlocking. Croma Republic Day 2026 Sale: Massive Discount on Apple iPhone 17, Check Price.

Expected Price and Availability

While official pricing will be revealed on January 27, industry leaks suggest an aggressive strategy to compete with the likes of the OnePlus 15R and Oppo Reno 15 Pro.

Variant Expected Price (INR) 12GB + 256GB INR 59,999 12GB + 512GB INR 69,999

The phone is expected to be available in at least two colorways: Stellar Black and Seaside Lilac. In a post on X (formerly twitter), Vivo said that then all-new X200T will launch on January 27.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Official X Account of Vivo India). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 20, 2026 08:22 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).