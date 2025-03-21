NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], March 21: Wella Professionals, the No.1 Salon Color Brand in the World** with 140+ years of experience in the hair industry, recently hosted the highly anticipated TrendVision 2024-25 Grand Finale, one of the most prestigious events in the hairdressing industry. This grand celebration took place at Andaz, New Delhi, where 21 of India's finest hairstylists competed in an electrifying showcase of artistry, innovation, and transformative skill. Judged by an esteemed panel, including Wella Global Ambassador Alexis Ferrer, renowned Bollywood celebrity Manushi Chhillar, renowned beauty editor Nandini Bhalla, and trailblazing hair expert Adhuna Bhabani, the competition culminated in an unforgettable night of bold expression and groundbreaking techniques.

Bringing out Wella's legacy of passion and breaking boundaries, this year's Artspiration, "Golden Hour," drew a reference from photography's most beautiful lighting moments, where warmth and radiance come together. The event showcased an extraordinary display of creativity, where participants pushed the limits of hair artistry with talent that surpassed expectations. Each creation was nothing short of a masterpiece, unbelievable yet masterfully brought to life. The judges were left in awe as transformation after transformation unfolded, proving that when talent meets fearlessness, the results are nothing less than groundbreaking.

The winners of TrendVision 2024-25 are:

* Color Visionary: Lalruattluanga (Mapui Salon, Shillong) & Ravi Raj Joiya (Mumbai)

* Craft Visionary: Khushal Mali (Roots Makeover, Udaipur) & Sapna Alay (Vurve Salon, Bangalore)

* Academy Star: Netra Vilas (BBlunt Academy, Mumbai) & Nidhi (Orane Academy, Chandigarh)

Beyond the excitement of competition, the winners earned a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to represent India at Wella's Global Destination Event, gaining access to an exclusive masterclass from the Wella Global Ambassador, Alexis Ferrer. With every stroke of color and each precise cut, they brought the Wella philosophy to life of being Effortlessly Precise and Staying a step ahead always. The winners in the Academy Stars category are rewarded with an exclusive training internship opportunity with Wella India.

Adding to the excitement, Wella Professionals unveiled the relaunch of Color Touch, its iconic demi-permanent range featuring a built-in Metal Purifier, at this event. This ammonia-free, low-commitment color line offers a rich, multi-dimensional palette for vibrant, natural-looking results. Loved by stylists worldwide, Color Touch now also boasts a vegan formula, ensuring true-to-tone vibrancy and unmatched shine across all hair types. With over 50+ shades, stylists can now explore limitless possibilities in hair artistry.

Enhancing this relaunch, Wella introduced signature new services, from Grey Blending and Color Refresh to Color Touch Melt and the First-Time Gentle Color Experience, these services empower professionals to craft unique, high-impact transformations. The Color Touch Melt technique, blends 3-5 shades for a seamless, couture-inspired effect, defining the future of modern hair color.

Pravesh Saha, General Manager, Wella India and South Asia, shared his excitement about the event, "TrendVision is back, and it's bigger than ever. It's the ultimate stage for dreamers. This season's journey has been nothing short of remarkable. From initial inspiration to the final reveal, each stylist has displayed an extreme level of precision & skill. The semi-finals proved to be an exhibit of passion, demonstrating the dedication and expertise that define this craft. The finale took the competition to another level, with the display of unthinkable creations leaving us seasoned experts stunned. Wella Company remains at the forefront of creative excellence, providing a platform for stylists to experiment and innovate. With TrendVision making a powerful comeback, we are driving a new era of hairdressing in India. Additionally, the new Color Touch range, now featuring an in-built metal purifier technology and dynamic new shades, opens up limitless possibilities for color expression, empowering stylists to push their creativity even further."

Join the conversation and witness the artistry unfold by following @wellaproindia Instagram handle and visiting www.wellatrendvisionindia.in.

**Based on Wella Master Brand USD sales on the 2023 Salon Hair Care Study for the hair coloring products category published by Kline

Wella Company is one of the world's leading beauty companies, comprised of a family of iconic brands such as the No. 1 Salon Color Brand in the World, Wella Professionals, and additional brands such as Sebastian Professional, System Professional, weDo Professional, Clairol, OPI, Nioxin and ghd. With 6,000 employees globally and a presence in over 100 countries, Wella Company and its brands enable consumers to look, feel, and be their true selves. As innovators in the hair and nail industry, Wella Company empowers its people to delight consumers, inspire beauty professionals, engage communities, and deliver sustainable growth to its stakeholders.

