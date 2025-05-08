PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 8: Wellfa, a fast-growing Direct-to-Consumer (D2C) brand from Advanced Enzymes Technologies Ltd. renowned for its commitment to high-quality daily nutrition products powered with Enzymes and Probiotics, has taken a significant leap forward by expanding & its reach in retails chains in collaboration with India's premium retail chain, Reliance Freshpik and Tata1mg stores across India. This strategic expansion marks a major milestone in Wellfa's journey, making its premium range of health and wellness daily nutrition products more accessible to consumers across the country.

From D2C to Omni-Channel: A Growth-Driven Expansion

Since its launch, Wellfa has established a strong presence through its e-store www.wellfa.com and prominent e-commerce platforms like Amazon, Flipkart, Tata1mg, and HealthXp, providing customers with direct access to high-quality daily nutritional supplements products infused with Enzymes and Probiotics. Understanding the changing needs of consumers, the brand has adopted an omnichannel strategy by collaborating with retail giants such as Guardian Pharmacy, Noble Plus, Pharmville, and Pharmacy H+ store, while also adding Reliance Freshpik and Tata1mg retail stores to its list of partners. This initiative ensures that Wellfa products are available not only online but also at convenient retail locations, enabling customers to make informed, health-conscious choices with ease.

"Our goal has always been to make premium & clinical effective daily nutrition accessible to everyone," says Pravin Nayak-Wellfa Brand Lead. "By partnering with retails giants like Reliance and Tata 1mg we are bringing our trusted products closer to the consumers, ensuring they can find the best in health and wellness right at their neighbourhood stores."

Enhancing Consumer Convenience & Reach

As modern consumers prioritize convenience and quick access to essential health products, Wellfa's retail expansion effectively connects online and offline shopping experiences. By making its products available on the shelves of Tata 1mg stores and Reliance Fresh, Wellfa allows health-conscious consumers to easily locate and purchase their favourite supplements and wellness items without the delays of online deliveries.

This strategy also appeals to customers who prefer to see and select their products in person before making a purchase, thereby boosting trust, accessibility, and overall brand visibility in the Indian market.

Building a Strong Consumer Nutrition Brand in India

Wellfa's move into the retail channel highlights its long-term vision of becoming a well trusted and recognized name in the Indian health nutrition market. With a strong dedication to quality, scientifically backed nutrition, and a focus on consumer health, the brand is committed to innovation and growth to satisfy the increasing demand for reliable & effective daily nutrition products in India.

As the Indian nutrition landscape evolves, Wellfa stays true to its mission of delivering top-notch health solutions, ensuring that consumers have access to the best options for their wellness journey.

With its new retail presence at Tata 1mg retails stores and Reliance Fresh outlets , Wellfa is not only broadening its reach but also reinforcing its commitment to providing accessible, high-quality nutrition for everyone.

For more information, visit www.wellfa.com

