New Delhi [India], April 27 (ANI): India's edible oil imports are shifting from a price-led to a supply-driven model as climate shocks, geopolitical tensions and energy markets converge, the Indian Vegetable Oil Producers' Association (IVPA) said on Sunday.

Speaking at the 24th International Conference BLACK SEA GRAIN.KYIV-2026, IVPA Vice President Bhavna Shah said three key forces -- weak monsoons, high crude oil prices and strong global biofuel demand -- will shape availability in 2026-27, according to the press release. "Three forces... will play out in 2026-27. However, the overall bias remains slightly bullish as India continues to stay stable supported by efficient supply chain by the industry, smart imports and policy interventions as and when needed," she said.

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Shah cautioned that edible oil inflation could inch up due to monsoon weakness, crude oil volatility, fertiliser shortages, gas-linked production constraints and biofuel mandates that are tightening global palm oil supply. Despite this, she said India's ability to absorb surpluses will act as a cushion. "India remains a prime destination for any surpluses. The country is seen as a sink that will absorb any kind of surplus wherever in the world it exists," she added.

The IVPA official noted that the edible oil economy must now be viewed through the lens of food, feed and fuel. With rising biofuel linkages, edible oils are no longer just a food commodity. "Fuel price rallies now trigger near-synchronous increases in global edible oil prices due to feedstock diversion," she said, noting that policy and market assessments must jointly factor in all three segments to manage price volatility and trade flows.

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India's edible oil imports have remained range-bound at 15-17 million metric tonnes, though March 2026 saw an 11% year-on-year rise to 1.19 million tonnes. For oil year 2025-26, imports are projected at 16.5 million tonnes, while domestic production is estimated at 9.6 million tonnes.

On the import composition, Shah said sunflower oil will show demand resilience, while supply disruptions in Argentina may delay soybean oil shipments. Palm oil, however, will continue to dominate due to favourable price spreads. "The import basket will be palm heavy. Palm retains its cost edge for now," she said. Post-April 2026, soybean and palm oil are expected to compete for India's share, with Chinese soybean oil also making a notable entry.

India relies on imports for around 60% of its edible oil consumption, making it one of the world's largest buyers. "India remains the largest structural demand hub dictating global flows despite persistent import dependence where consumption outpaces production," Shah said.

She added that medium-term tightness persists despite the government's self-reliance push through the National Mission on Oil Palm and National Mission on Oilseeds, which together have committed $2.5 billion to scale production and diversify sources. "A maturing policy outlay will dictate import patterns and price trajectories ahead amid ongoing geopolitical tensions across the globe," she said, noting that the government has acted decisively to calibrate policy, secure supplies, contain inflation and ensure stability despite global disruptions. (ANI)

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