Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], February 9 (ANI/NewsVoir): West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (West), a global leader in innovative solutions for injectable drug and healthcare products, recently announced its partnership with TECHIN - a Technology Innovation Foundation of IIT Palakkad which focuses on assisting innovation and incubation for budding entrepreneurs, to build a MedTech Research Center of Excellence.

The aim of building a distinctive MedTech Research Center of Excellence is to enable access to healthcare and medical technology by developing an ecosystem of academia, hospitals and the industry to promote local entrepreneurship. To achieve this objective, West's medical expertise with IIT's unique incubation model will be combined to advance research and development in medical technology.

West will work with IIT Palakkad's TECHIN in the area of medical technology. The engagement will be carried out by West's Digital Technology Center (DTC) in Bengaluru which will be directly working with TECHIN's team throughout this partnership. To support the start-ups in the program, West will be providing a noncommercial version of its 'medical device connectivity platform' to support the development of connected med-tech equipment. Additionally, West will mentor and may fund start-ups through the MedTech Research Center of Excellence.

IIT Palakkad, situated in the foothills of Western Ghats is very well incorporated in the industrial ecosystem of Coimbatore and Palakkad, making it an ideal institute for partnership. Furthermore, it offers a vast network of successful entrepreneurs from the region including PAN IIT alumni, cutting-edge research facilities and technical expertise of the faculty.

Speaking on the partnership, Anoop Madhusudanan, Vice President of Digital Marketing & Digital Platforms at West said, "The intersection of medicine and technology is yet to be explored to its depth and has transformative abilities in providing access to healthcare and ease of patient care. At West, we believe in continuously pushing the boundaries of innovation to provide the best healthcare and medicinal support to the patient. And with this partnership, we envision moving closer to our goal."

"The partnership with West will enable us to make advancements in medical technology. We expect researchers and innovators to take advantage of TECHIN's unique incubation model and West's expertise in medical devices and health technology to accelerate development of technologies that'll ultimately benefit the society. We are grateful to West for coming forward to set up this Center at TECHIN and are looking forward to working with them in making MedTech Research Center of Excellence successful in the country," said P.B Sunil Kumar, Director IIT Palakkad and Chairman TECHIN.

Contact for West MedTech Research Center of Excellence: medtech@techin-iitpkd.org.

