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New Delhi [India], March 17: In a milestone moment for Indian fashion, WforWoman, from the house of Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd., has become the first Indian wear brand to present its Spring-Summer'26 collection at Paris Fashion Week, taking contemporary Indian fashion to one of the most influential platforms in the world.

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W's Paris showcase marks the next step in an ambitious global ascent. From New York to Paris, the brand's runway presence signals a long-term global play for Indian fashion, placing the unique fashion sensibility of the modern Indian woman firmly within the international style conversation.

Speaking on this historic moment, Anant Daga, Chief Executive Officer - TCNS Division, Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd. said, "This runway showcase marks a significant milestone not only for our brand but for Indian fashion. For years, we have been redefining how the world perceives Indian ethnic wear, blending tradition with modernity to create fashion that resonates with the modern Indian woman. Seeing our silhouettes presented on the runway in Paris is both powerful and deeply meaningful. After stepping onto the international stage in New York last year, bringing our collections to Paris represents a natural progression and reinforces our belief that Indian design, storytelling, and style have a rightful place in the global fashion conversation. And we are only getting started."

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At Paris Fashion Week, W unveiled a carefully curated runway showcase spanning festive, occasion, and contemporary silhouettes. Each look captured the way Indian women celebrate today--balancing statement elegance with effortless wearability, thoughtfully reimagined for a global audience. The showcase moved beyond costume or couture, with high-street Indian ethnic wear stepping confidently onto one of the most influential platforms in global fashion and asserting its place within the highest echelons of international design.

With its seamless blend of heritage craftsmanship and contemporary design, WforWoman continues to push creative boundaries, setting new benchmarks in modern ethnic fashion. Building on its global debut at Paris Fashion Week, each capsule tells a summer story where tradition meets sunlit modernity. Designed for celebrations, getaways, and golden-hour moments, the pieces flow effortlessly from seaside escapes to city strolls, capturing the warmth, ease, and carefree elegance of modern Indian style.

Poetic Reverie: Summer WeddingsSoft pastels, ethereal silhouettes, and delicate embellishments come together to evoke the romance of summer weddings. Airy fabrics and intricate craftsmanship create occasion wear that feels opulent, graceful, and timeless.

Pristine SummerClean bicolour palettes and striking surface details define this expression of contemporary Indian dressing. Light, polished silhouettes create a refined wardrobe for sunlit daytime celebrations and elegant summer gatherings with a distinctly global sensibility.

Youthful CelebrationVibrant prints, lively silhouettes, and playful embellishments capture the joyful spirit of celebration. Thoughtful details like flowing capes and charming potlis add a youthful, contemporary energy to festive dressing and celebratory moments.

Holiday: The Indian WayRelaxed silhouettes, vivid prints, and graphic accents reimagine Indian resort dressing. Effortless and vibrant, the looks capture the carefree spirit of summer escapes and holiday celebrations.

With its Paris debut, W underscores a bold ambition: to position Indian ethnic wear as a dynamic, evolving force within global fashion. As international audiences increasingly embrace cultural crossovers and diverse narratives, W's presence on the Paris stage sends a clear message- Indian fashion is stepping confidently onto the world stage, shaping the future of global style.

The collections showcased at Paris Fashion Week are now available across WforWoman stores nationwide and on the brand's official website www.wforwoman.com, bringing the runway edit directly to customers in India and beyond.

About W for Woman W for woman, is India's leading women's apparel brand that creates fusion wear that blends Indian sensibilities with modernity, offering a unique style experience for the contemporary woman who lives dynamically and unapologetically. The company designs, manufactures and retails a wide portfolio of women's apparel including casual wear, work wear and occasion wear. It is available across India through 1150+ point of sales including 300+ brand outlets. Their products are also available on the brand website www.wforwoman.com and with leading online retailers.

About Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail LimitedAditya Birla Fashion and Retail Limited (ABFRL), part of the Aditya Birla Group, is India's leading fashion powerhouse, offering a distinguished portfolio of renowned brands and retail formats, catering to multiple high-growth segments. As of March 31, 2025, the Company has presence across 1,168 stores spanning 7.1 Mn sqft. retail space.

ABFRL's portfolio includes Pantaloons, one of India's most loved fashion destinations, and OWND!, a growing value retail format. The Company also operates The Collective, who commands a dominant position as one of the country's most influential multi-brand luxury retailers, with exclusive long-term tie-ups with global fashion brands including Ralph Lauren, Hackett London, Ted Baker and Fred Perry. ABFRL has also partnered with Paris based Galeries Lafayette to introduce a high-end luxury destination in India.

ABFRL is a market leader in branded ethnic wear, its portfolio includes Jaypore, Tasva and TCNS brands and it has forged strategic partnerships with India's top designers such as Shantnu & Nikhil, Tarun Tahiliani, Sabyasachi, and House of Masaba. Recently, the Company further expanded its ethnic wear leadership with the integration of TCNS brands, home to leading women's brands W, Aurelia, Wishful, Elleven and Folksong.

To address the evolving preferences of digitally native consumers, ABFRL is also building a portfolio of new-age, digital-first fashion brands under its tech-led venture TMRW. This platform collaborates with emerging entrepreneurs to co-create scalable fashion businesses in India's rapidly expanding fashion ecosystem.

For further information, please contact: Janet Arole | AVP & Head, Corporate Communications, Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Limited (ABFRL) | janet.arole@abfrl.adityabirla.com.

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