New Delhi [India], January 28: If you're a parent in Surat, you've probably had this thought: "I want my child to get a great education, but I also want them to actually enjoy learning."

That's harder to find than it should be.

Most schools either prioritise academics heavily and overlook the rest, or they discuss "holistic development" but fail to follow through. GROW CBSE SCHOOL: The school is now open, with admissions currently underway, andit seems to be trying something different, and it's worth paying attention to.

Learning That Actually Sticks

The school is built around the "7 Layers of Learning" model. In plain terms: instead of teaching a concept once and moving on, they teach it seven different ways: through activities, visuals, stories, hands-on practice, real-life examples, and more.

Why does this matter?

Because when a child sees the same idea from multiple angles, it sticks. They don't just memorise it for the exam: they actually understand it. And that's the kind of learning that lasts.

The whole approach is activity-based. Kids learn by doing, not by sitting quietly and copying from the board. It's less stressful, more engaging, and honestly, just makes more sense.

Tech That's Actually Useful

A lot of schools throw around words like "AI" and "robotics" to sound modern. GROW CBSE SCHOOL is putting real infrastructure behind it.

They're setting up what they're calling India's 2nd-largest AI Lab: where students don't just hear about artificial intelligence; they actually work with it. Right next door is a full Robotics Lab, where kids can build things, solve problems, and learn to think logically and creatively.

This isn't about turning every child into a coder. It's about giving them early exposure to the tools shaping the world they'll grow up in.

Sports and Play: Taken Seriously

The school actually seems to care about physical development. There's a jungle gym, play zones, and a big playground because kids need to move and explore. That's essential, not optional.

But they're not stopping at "just let them play." Every sport will have a professional coach, so children actually learn skills properly. And every activity, sports, arts, and skill labs, comes with certification. It sends a message: what you do outside the textbook matters too.

Reports That Make Sense

Report cards can be frustrating, just marks and generic comments, but not much real insight. GROW CBSE SCHOOL is introducing weekly mind-mapping report cards that show how your child is thinking, how they're connecting ideas, where they're strong, and where they need support.

It's a shift from "did they pass?" to "are they learning?" That's a big difference.

Smarter Use of Technology

Instead of handing out tablets for everything, they're using clickers in the classroom, simple devices that keep kids engaged without constant screen time. Starting from Standard 3, digital learning will be introduced in a structured way, at the right age, with proper guidance. It's about balance.

Culture, Without the Boring Bits

The school is bringing mythology into the curriculum, but through storytelling, memory tricks, and fun tips. The goal isn't to preach or test every detail. It's to help children connect with their roots and understand values without making it feel like another chapter to mug up.

Affordable Despite Everything

Here's the surprising part: with everything they're offering, AI labs, robotics, professional coaches, modern teaching methods, the school is keeping fees affordable. This isn't an elite-only campus. It's for regular Surat families who want the best without breaking the bank.

Why It Matters

GROW CBSE SCHOOL seems to understand what Surat families want: children who succeed and stay grounded. Children who are confident and have character.

It's not just another CBSE school with fancy brochures. It's a genuine attempt to rethink what school can be: a place where learning is engaging, every child is seen, and progress is visible.

If you're looking for something beyond the usual options, this is worth keeping an eye on. Admissions are now open, inviting families to take the first step toward a smarter, more engaging learning journey for their children.

For more information: growschool.info

