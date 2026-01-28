In the fast-paced world of social media trending topics, surnames can often lead to confusion. Currently, the internet is abuzz with the name "Kowalski," attached to two distinct young women: Maddie and Maya. Given the simultaneous attention both are receiving on platforms like Reddit, TikTok and X (formerly Twitter), a common question has arisen: Are Maddie Kowalski and Maya Kowalski sisters?

The definitive answer is no. They are not sisters, nor are they related in any known way. While they share a relatively common surname, the reasons for their respective virality could not be more different. One is the subject of a complex internet viral trend involving travel aesthetics and privacy controversies, while the other isat the centre of a heartbreaking, years-long medical and legal saga.

The Fact-Check: No Familial Relation between Maddie and Maya Kowalski

Public records, court documents, and the extensive media coverage surrounding the Take Care of Maya case confirm Maya Kowalski’s immediate family structure. Maya is the daughter of Jack Kowalski and the late Beata Kowalski.

Maya has only one sibling: a younger brother named Kyle Kowalski. There is no record of a sister named Maddie in Maya’s family lineage.

The confusion stems solely from the coincidence of a shared last name trending at the same time for entirely separate reasons. Here is an in-depth look at the contrasting stories of Maya Kowalski and Maddie Kowalski.

The Maddie Kowalski Story: The "Eiffel Tower" Case & Cyberbullying

Maddie Kowalski is a separate individual whose viral fame took a dark turn, evolving from an internet trend into a serious case of digital harassment and privacy violation.

The Eiffel Tower Viral Video Controversy

While initially trending for viral content often referred to as the "Eiffel Tower" video, the situation escalated into a severe invasion of privacy.

The Aesthetic: The video features Maddie posing in front of the Eiffel Tower at night, captured exactly when the monument’s famous sparkling light show begins.

The Viral Videos: Unlike highly produced influencer content, viewers found her Paris posts and videos "real and relatable," sparking a wave of fan edits and "travel goals" comments on platforms like TikTok. This established her as a recognizable face on the "For You" page.

The Leak: The "case" centres on the non-consensual sharing of morphed private, intimate footage and images. What began as online visibility quickly became a target for internet trolls.

The Morphed Images and Videos: According to reports, Maddie was targeted by malicious actors who created and circulated morphed images and videos (deepfakes) of her online on Reddit and TikTok. These altered photos and clips were used to harass her and damage her reputation.

Doxxing & Harassment: The situation worsened when her personal phone numbers were leaked (doxxing), leading to a barrage of unwanted calls and messages. Maddie Kowalski After Viral Effiel Tower Video Controversy

As the video went viral, it intersected with the existing fame of Maya Kowalski. Without checking the background, many users assumed the "viral girl in Paris" must be the sister of the "Netflix documentary girl," simply because they shared a last name.

Latest Update on Maddie Kowalski: Returning to College

In a display of resilience, Maddie posted a new video on Instagram just last night addressing the aftermath of the harassment. The video, captioned "COMING BACK TO COLLEGE AFTER NON-CONSENSUAL IMAGES OF ME WERE POSTED," shows her facing the difficult reality of returning to campus life. The post has garnered significant support, with followers praising her bravery for stepping back into the public eye and refusing to let the cyberbullying derail her education.

Latest Video of Maddie Kowalski:

The Maya Kowalski Story: The Legal Battle

Maya Kowalski is a name widely recognized due to the critically acclaimed 2023 Netflix documentary, Take Care of Maya. Her story is one of profound systemic failure, medical controversy, and family tragedy.

Official Trailer Video of Take Care of Maya

The Background In 2016, at age 10, Maya was admitted to Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital in Florida for debilitating chronic pain, diagnosed as Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS). Her mother, Beata Kowalski, advocated for ketamine treatments, which led hospital staff to accuse her of medical child abuse. The state stepped in, separating Maya from her parents for 87 days. Tragically, Beata Kowalski took her own life in January 2017 while fighting to regain custody of her daughter.

Why She Is Viral Now (January 2026 Update) Maya’s story remains in the spotlight due to recent legal developments. In late 2023, the Kowalski family won a landmark victory in a civil lawsuit against the hospital, with a jury awarding them over $260 million. However, in early 2026, a Florida appeals court overturned that massive verdict, ordering a new trial on certain claims. This legal reversal has reignited public debate regarding the case, keeping Maya’s name in the news cycle.

Conclusion: Two Different Battles

The confusion between the two women stems only from their shared surname, and to clear up the confusion once and for all, here is the comparison:

Feature Maddie Kowalski Maya Kowalski Reason for Fame The Eiffel Tower Viral Video: A viral, aesthetic clip of her in Paris at night with sparkling lights. The Legal Saga: The Take Care of Maya documentary and ongoing lawsuit updates. Current Status Trending on Reddit, TikTok, and X for travel aesthetics and "internet fame." Trending in news outlets for a major court ruling reversal. Relation Unrelated to Maya. Daughter of Jack & Beata; Sister to Kyle.

Maya Kowalski is fighting a legal battle regarding medical malpractice and the loss of her mother.

Maddie Kowalski is fighting a digital battle regarding non-consensual media, morphed images, and online harassment.

They are not related, but both are currently navigating significant public challenges on the internet.

