Mumbai, January 28: The Ministry of Civil Aviation has confirmed that five people, including Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, were killed in a plane crash at Baramati Airport this morning, January 28. In a first statement, the Ministry of Civil Aviation said that the aircraft, a Learjet 45 registered as VT-SSK, was operated by M/s VSR Ventures Pvt. Ltd. and was flying from Mumbai to Baramati when the accident occurred during landing. All five occupants, comprising three passengers and two crew members, sustained fatal injuries.

Timeline of Ajit Pawar's Aircraft's Final Approach

According to official air traffic data, the aircraft first made contact with Baramati at 8:18 AM. After being released by Pune approach control, the crew reported being 30 nautical miles inbound and was advised to descend at their discretion. Ajit Pawar Plane Crash: Video Captures Exact Moment Maharashtra Deputy CM’s Aircraft Crashed, Burst Into Flames.

The pilot enquired about local weather conditions and was informed that winds were calm with visibility at approximately 3,000 meters. During the first attempt to land on Runway 11, the crew reported the runway was not in sight and initiated a go-around.

The Crash and Emergency Response

During the second landing attempt, the crew reported the runway in sight after an initial delay. ATC cleared the aircraft to land at 8:43 AM, but the pilots did not provide a required readback of the clearance. One minute later, at 8:44 AM, airport staff observed flames near the threshold of Runway 11. Emergency services were immediately dispatched to the site, where the wreckage was located on the left side of the runway.

Aircraft and Operator Profile

The aircraft involved was a 2010-manufactured Learjet 45 with a total flying time of over 4,915 hours. The Ministry noted that the Pilot-in-Command was a highly experienced ATPL holder with more than 15,000 flying hours. The operator, VSR Ventures Pvt. Ltd., is a Delhi-based non-scheduled operator with a fleet of 17 aircraft. Notably, another of the company's Learjet 45 aircraft was involved in a landing accident at Mumbai Airport in September 2023, which is still being investigated. Ajit Pawar Death: Maharashtra Declares 3-Day State Mourning; What Remains Open and Closed.

Investigation Launched

The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) has formally taken over the probe. The Director General of the AAIB is currently travelling to the accident site to lead the technical investigation. Authorities intend to analyse the flight recorders and ATC transcripts to determine why the aircraft failed to maintain a safe landing profile despite the reported visibility.

