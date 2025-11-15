PNN

New Delhi [India], November 15: In the era of modern healthcare, diagnostics is not just confined to regular health checks but has become a heartbeat of the preventive healthcare system, empowering every citizen towards early detection and informed care. LifeCell Diagnostics is working to bridge this gap by bringing personalized, preventive healthcare within everyone's reach.

Alok Dadhich, Chief Business Officer of LifeCell Diagnostics, said "LifeCell envisions a future in which preventive healthcare is a way of life. Our mission is to make early and accurate diagnostics available to all Indian families, allowing generations to live healthier and longer lives.

Commitment to Global Quality StandardsThe organization's NABL, ISO, and CAP accreditations reflect the uncompromising standards of quality and accuracy. Every procedure, from sample collection to delivering reports, LifeCell Diagnostics follows international best practices to guide preventive healthcare decisions with confidence.

LifeCell's Commitment To Precision InsightsWhat sets LifeCell Diagnostics apart is not just its wide range of tests but its commitment to building an integrated preventive health ecosystem. It combines the power of Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) and molecular diagnostics to deliver results that are accurate, comprehensive, and clinically actionable.

Leading the Future of DiagnosticsToday, preventive diagnostics are far beyond traditional testing. It is more about understanding genetic, molecular, and environmental factors that influence health risks and acting before the development of disease. LifeCell Diagnostics has established its presence across 1,000+ cities in India, with a network of over 500 collection centers, making advanced diagnostic solutions accessible to every Indian citizen.

Advanced Prenatal Care for Healthy BeginningsLifeCell has been at the forefront of empowering expectant mothers with early, accurate, and non-invasive diagnostics. From Non-Invasive ERscope for Improving IVF success rates to Jananya NIPT, which offers 99% accuracy in detecting chromosomal abnormalities through a simple blood test. The Combined Screening with PLGF further strengthens maternal care by predicting preeclampsia risk early, enabling timely medical intervention.

Baby's Future Wellness Begins With Early InsightsLifeCell's newborn screening program enables parents to take the first step toward a baby's lifelong wellness. The Newborn Screening panel identifies over 100 metabolic, endocrine, and genetic disorders soon after birth, giving doctors and parents early insights for informed decisions. Understanding that every baby has unique needs, LifeCell offers long-term complication coverage. Considering every baby has unique needs, LifeCell offers customized panels.

Guiding Couples With Smarter InsightsLifeCell offers advanced reproductive genomic solutions for the couples who are undergoing fertility treatments, which helps to improve IVF outcomes and support informed decisions. Genetic tests like Preimplantation Genetic Testing (PGT-A) ensure chromosomally normal embryos, while fertility panels such as niER provide the exact timing of implantation in IVF, helps in successful conception.

Advanced Diagnostics for Early ActionLifeCell Diagnostics uses an advanced genetic testing technology, i.e., Next Generation Sequencing (NGS), to analyze and identify the risk of inherited genetic disorders. This helps families to understand their genetic predispositions, which helps them to take proactive measures like lifestyle changes, regular screenings, or preventive treatments to reduce future health risks.

Personalised Insights for Targeted Cancer TreatmentOncoLife Comprehensive Genomic Profiling evaluates hundreds of cancer-related genes, while the Liquid Biopsy Panel identifies tumour DNA through a simple blood sample, guiding targeted therapies and real-time disease monitoring.

Recognising commendable contributions to cancer diagnostics and innovation, LifeCell received the "Excellence in Oncology Testing" Award from the Elets Innovation Honour, followed by the "Leadership in Cancer Diagnostics" Award from the IHW Council in February 2025.

Personalised Insights in Allergy CareIn recent times, there has been a surge in allergy cases, and it has become difficult to identify the exact reason behind it. But with LifeCell's Adult Comprehensive Allergy Panel, you can get detailed insights on the triggering factors, whether it is a food allergy or any environmental allergen. This information helps in creating personalized management or treatment plans, such as allergen avoidance, dietary changes, or targeted therapies.

Smarter Detection for Targeted Infection CareLifeCell's infectious disease portfolio combines speed with accuracy to support timely treatment decisions. The DICE-TB PCR Plus Panel rapidly detects tuberculosis and resistance markers, while the Respiratory MicroFire Panel identifies multiple respiratory pathogens in a single test, enabling faster diagnosis and better patient outcomes.

Regular Check-Ups for a Healthier TomorrowUnderstanding the necessity of regular health checks in today's fast-paced lifestyle, LifeCell Diagnostics has launched a range of Full Body Health Check packages that make preventive care simple and affordable for everyone. The Ayushman Basic, Ayushman Vital, and Ayushman Total packages provide comprehensive health insights at reasonable pricing, ensuring that preventive care is accessible to all Indian families.

The Journey to Better Health ContinuesAccording to Dr Murugan Nandagopal, Chief Scientific Officer, LifeCell Diagnostics "Healthcare shouldn't begin after illness -- it should begin before it," By making genomic testing as common as a blood test, we're empowering people to understand and manage their health proactively." LifeCell Diagnostics is leading this transformation in preventive care.

As India advances towards precision medicine and genetic testing, LifeCell Diagnostics stands at the forefront with new launches like the niER test and BossPanel for fertility excellence, and the company continues to lead in areas where early molecular insights make all the difference.

LifeCell Diagnostics combines cutting-edge medical science with a patient-centered, empathetic approach. It not only sets higher standards in accuracy, innovation, and reliability but also helps individuals understand their health better, take preventive action early, and lead healthier lives.

About LifeCell DiagnosticsLifeCell, established in 2004, is a pioneer in stem cell banking in India, trusted by over 4.5 lakh families. Its LifeCell Diagnostics division, established in 2018, delivers advanced genetic and molecular testing, promoting preventive wellness for individuals and families. Committed to innovation and early detection, LifeCell strives to make accessible, future-ready healthcare a reality for every family.

