New Delhi [India], October 17: The 7th edition of Windergy India 2025, the exclusive international trade fair and conference for the wind energy sector in the country, is scheduled to take place this October from 29-31 at the Chennai Trade Centre. As India is making giant strides in wind energy generation, the event brings unparalleled opportunities to connect, collaborate and shape the future of renewable energy.

Windergy India 2025 serves as a premier business-to-business platform, uniting policymakers, regulatory authorities, international and domestic solution providers, and industry leaders from across the globe.

Windergy India 2025 is going to be grander, with exhibitors from more than 20 countries participating and over 15,000 people anticipated to attend as visitors. The presence of pavilions representing leading wind power giants such as Denmark, Germany and Spain is sure to strengthen the value of the show.

The inaugural session of Windergy India 2025 will be graced by Shri Pralhad Joshi, Cabinet Minister for New and Renewable Energy and Shri Shripad Yesso Naik, Union Minister of State for New and Renewable Energy.

Conference Agenda

Alongside the mega trade fair, which will unveil a formidable lineup of over 350 international and national exhibitors, the event also features high-powered panel discussions and roundtables on 29 and 30 October, presented by eminent industry professionals.

Themed 'Wind Power: Policies and Partnerships Towards Aatmanirbharta', the event promises an insightful conference designed to energise the sector and spark meaningful dialogue.

Day 1 features the Tulsi R. Tanti Memorial Lecture on 'The Road to Energy Self-Sufficiency and Net Zero: The Strategic Role of Wind', followed by a high-level Government Policy & Regulatory Panel exploring the pathway to achieving 100 GW of wind power by 2030. The State Leadership Roundtable will spotlight regional momentum in 'Powering the Wind Surge', while sessions on advancing offshore wind development and international best practices in onshore/ offshore installations and operations and maintenance will offer global perspectives.

Day 2 continues the momentum with discussions on policy pathways to 100 GW, unlocking capital for wind energy assets, and enhancing supply chain and carbon-neutral export competitiveness. Additional sessions will address cost reduction strategies for raw material suppliers to wind components, culminating in 'Winds of Influence', a powerful dialogue led by women leaders who are redefining India's wind sector.

Govt Initiatives

The Government of India has been strategically making reforms and proactively promoting the wind energy sector. The recent initiative by the GST council to reduce taxes on wind energy equipment from 12% to 5% has given a tremendous boost to the sector.

The move encourages growth, affordability and innovation in the wind energy industry, and brings the country closer to its climate and energy security goals. With positive trends and staunch support from the Government, India's target of achieving 150 GW is well within reach.

Windergy India 2025 is supported by the Ministry of Power, the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE), NITI Aayog, and other leading industry bodies. The Karnataka Renewable Energy Development Limited (KREDL) joins as the Partner State, spotlighting Karnataka's commitment to wind innovation.

Key event partners include Suzlon Energy Limited, Envision Wind Power, Senvion India, GE Vernova, Renfra Energy, Winergy, Globe Ecologistics, Exxon Mobil, Nexhs Renewables, Leap Green, UL Solutions and Latent Landinfra.

Windergy India 2025 is a gateway to experience and knowledge, enabling attendees to explore the latest technologies, products and services that are driving advancements in wind power while engaging in meaningful discussions to foster innovation and growth in the sector.

It is an excellent opportunity to connect, collaborate, and team up to achieve India's net-zero goals. Visit, witness and join the pursuit to harness the power of wind and transform tomorrow.

'As we stand on the cusp of a new era in energy transition, it is imperative to recognise the pivotal role that Wind Energy plays in shaping a sustainable future. The global shift towards renewable energy sources has been underpinned by technical innovations and economies of scale, translating into increasing cost competitiveness of renewable technologies.' - Mr. Girish Tanti, Chairman, Indian Wind Turbine Manufacturers' Association

'As one of the world's fastest-growing renewable energy market, India's quest for Aatmanirbharta (self-reliance) in renewable energy is powered by bold policies, strategic partnerships, and faith in indigenous innovation. Wind power is not just a vector of clean energy, but the cornerstone of our national self-reliance." - Mr. Aditya Pyasi, CEO, Indian Wind Turbine Manufacturers' Association.

"Windergy India 2025 will be a global crossroads for wind energy innovation, investment, and collaboration. As India scales its renewable ambitions, this platform will spotlight emerging technologies, unlock new business opportunities and foster strategic alliances across borders. We are committed to curating an ecosystem where ideas flourish and partnerships thrive." - Mr. Pradeep Devaiah, Chairman & CEO, PDA Ventures Pvt. Ltd.

For more information, please visit www.windergy.in or contact Nijith Nair (nijith@pdaventures.com , + 91-9591364343).

