Bangladesh vs West Indies Best Fantasy Playing XI Prediction for 1st ODI 2025: The Bangladesh national cricket team will lock horns against the West Indies national cricket team in the first ODI of the three-match series on Saturday, October 18. The Bangladesh vs West Indies 1st ODI 2025 will be played at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka. The opening fixture between Bangladesh and the West Indies will begin at 1:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

In the absence of injured Litton Das, Mehidy Hasan Miraz will continue to lead the side during the three-match ODI series against the West Indies. Veteran cricketer Soumya Sarkar has been recalled for the ODI series. For the West Indies, Shai Hope will captain the side. The visitors have named star players like Brandon King, Sherfane Rutherford, Roston Chase, Romario Shepherd, and Shamar Joseph. Bangladesh Announces ODI Squad for West Indies Series: Soumya Sarkar Makes Return, Mehidy Hasan Miraz To Captain in Litton Das' Absence.

Bangladesh vs West Indies 1st ODI 2025 Fantasy Prediction

Wicket-keepers: Shai Hope (WI)

Batters: Sherfane Rutherford (WI), Brandon King (WI), Towhid Hridoy (BAN)

All-Rounders: Mehidy Hasan Miraz (BAN), Roston Chase (WI), Romario Shepherd (WI), Rishad Hossain (BAN)

Bowlers: Mustafizur Rahman (BAN), Taskin Ahmed (BAN), Jayden Seales (WI)

Who Will Win BAN vs WI 1st ODI 2025 Match?

The Bangladesh national cricket team are arriving in this ODI series after suffering a 3-0 whitewash against the Afghanistan national cricket team in UAE. The Bangla Tigers are struggling in the 50-over format. For the West Indies, the story is the same as Bangladesh. They have promising players, but the Windies have failed to get positive results. It is expected to be a close contest during the BAN vs WI 1st ODI 2025. However, with home advantage, Bangladesh might just be able to pull the BAN vs WI 1st ODI 2025 in their way.

