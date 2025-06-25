SMPL

Dubai [UAE], June 25: A remarkable celebration of global literary talent unfolded as Wings Publication International proudly hosted the International Author Excellence Awards 2025, honoring exceptional authors from across the globe for their outstanding contributions to literature.

Held in the vibrant city of Dubai on 22nd June 2025, the ceremony brought together a diverse assembly of literary voices--from debut authors to celebrated names--across genres, including fiction, nonfiction, poetry, memoir, and children's literature. With hundreds of nominations pouring in from various corners of the world, the event stood as a tribute to the unifying and transformative power of storytelling.

The awards were thoughtfully curated to offer a global platform for literary recognition. Winners were selected by a distinguished panel of editors, literary experts, and critics, with judging criteria that emphasized originality, narrative impact, thematic depth, and reader resonance.

Jury Panel Highlights:

* Dr. Kailash Pinjani - #1 Amazon Bestselling Author, Premium Business Success Coach, and Angel Investor.

* Dr. Deepak Parbat - #1 Amazon Bestselling Author of Well Done, You're Hired and A Monk in Suit; Author Success Coach and Co-founder of Superfast Author.

* Murali Sundaram - Happyness Coach, author of eight books, and founder of TLC International.

* Manika Singh, CEO of Wings Publication International and Literary Director of the Awards, expressed: "The International Author Excellence Awards is more than a celebration of authorship--it is a tribute to the voices that inspire, question, and redefine the way we see the world. This year's entries reflected an astonishing range of stories and perspectives."

Award-Winning Authors and Their Acclaimed Works:

1. Sonali Bendre Behl: A Book of Books2. Akshat Gupta: The Naga Warriors 2: Battle of Gokul3. Mohammad Al Murr: Dubai Tales4. Ameera Bin Kadra: My Grandmother's Henna Tree5. Huda Kattan: Beauty Unfiltered: Insider Secrets from a Makeup Mogul5. Rutuja Diwekar: The Commonsense Diet6. Shobhit Nirwan: Unbarbaad: For Those Who Feel Lost7. Maha Gargash: That Other Me8. Savi Sharma: The Happiness Story9. Omar Saif Ghobash: Letters to a Young Muslim10. Abdulla Al-Noaimi: The Mouse of Marib Dam11. Anukriti Ashok: When the Hummingbird Sings12. Apurva Bhuta: The Patriots' Legacy: Forbidden Treasure13. Baba KaranVeeR Gautam: NUSQE- Indian Immunity Hacks14. Deepa Gaitonde: Sati - Sangharsh Tichya Astitvacha15. Dr. C P Rabindranath: The Lone Limbo16. Dr. Kurian Ninan: Serenity Within: A Journey To Lasting Mental Peace17. Dr. Parmatma Maurya: Vihan 18. Dr. Nalini V Dave: The Message of Bhagvad geeta to the Youth19. Er. Sudhir Kumar Sahu: The Portfolio Of National & International Events20. Hani Farid Ahmed Al Hashemi: Fall Of The Death Wings21. Karimpuzha Raman: Vijayagadha22. Lavanya Jalan: Where the Soul Bleeds23. Munmun Aidasani: Be The Love You Never Received24. Namratha N Pai A: Trails of Time: The Forgotten Secrets- Part 125. Radha Bhattad: Ab? Safar Khud Ko Khud Se Milane Ka...26. Badhti Umar Ke Saath Apne Sapno Ko Jeene Ke Anmol Tarike27. Rakhi Kapoor: Mums Mental Health and Milestones28. Rajeev Agarwal: Ancient Indian History29. Sameera Kesiraju & Manas Kesiraju: Life in a Jiffy30. Samiulla Khan M: Your Mind Is Not In Your Control? So You Are Half Mad.31. Saroj Chadha: India's Tryst With 202432. Dr. G. Shreekumar Menon: Drugs Are Not Candies And Chocolates33. Sudha Rao: Finding Yourself - Odyssey34. Swarali Fere: Secrets Untold35. V. Shruti Devi: SPIRIT OF THE CONSTITUTION: Fashions In Law, Politics, Environment, Winter/Spring 199836. DR. VIGNESH K: The World on Credit: The True Story of Money, Crisis, and the Future We All Share

Each award-winning book serves as a beacon of excellence and innovation in literature, with stories that transcend borders and connect readers worldwide.

The event also featured inspirational keynote speeches, dynamic book showcases, and interactive sessions with the authors, culminating in a vibrant tribute to the enduring magic of the written word.

About Wings Publication International:

Wings Publication is a globally recognized independent publishing house dedicated to discovering, nurturing, and elevating literary talent across borders. Committed to author empowerment and editorial excellence, Wings Publication continues to champion bold voices and impactful storytelling through innovative publishing practices.

