The divine Puri Jagannath Rath Yatra is one of the most sacred and vibrant festivals that is celebrated all across the globe. All devotees celebrate this festival with great devotion and joy. Puri Jagannath Rath Yatra marks the grand annual journey of Lord Jagannath with his siblings Balabhadra and Subhadra. Also, in this, all three deities go to their aunt's home, the Gundicha temple, in magnificent chariots through the streets of Puri. This divine procession allows all the devotees to come together, pull the chariots, and feel the blessings of the Lord. But do you know ahead of the main festivities, Lord Jagannath falls sick and it lasts for 15 days? In this article, we bring you the sacred legend of Lord Jagannath's illness ahead of Snan Purnima. Jagannath Rath Yatra 2025: What Is Lord Jagannath’s Favourite Fruit? Know the Mythological Legend of Lord Jagannath and His Love For Jackfruit.

Rath Yatra 2025 will take place on Friday, 27 June 2025. Legends state that Lord Jagannath fell sick right before the annual Rath Yatra because of the Snana Purnima ritual. All three deities, Jagannath, Balabhadra, and Subhadra, are bathed with a total of 108 pots of sacred water in a grand public ceremony. Also, after the snana, it is believed that Lord Jagannath caught a fever. After this, the deities are kept from public view for 15 days. In between this time, all deities take rest to recover properly. This human-like behaviour of Jagannath Ji fosters a deeper connection with the deity. After recovery, the Lord returns to the temple during the Rath Yatra. Puri Jagannath Rath Yatra 2025 Legend: Understanding the Sacred Origins and Historical Significance of Odisha's Grand Chariot Festival.

Puri Jagannath Rath Yatra Legend

The Puri Jagannath Rath Yatra is one of the most auspicious annual festivals originating from ancient scripture and legends. According to that, it is believed that one's lord, Jagannath, is an incarnation of lord Krishna. He showed his desire to go to his birthplace, Mathura. Now, to fulfil his special wish, all three deities, Lord Jagannath, Balabhadra and Subhadra. They are all taken out of their temple by doing a grand ceremonial procession to their garden place, the Gundicha temple. This whole journey of theirs symbolises their visit to their aunt's home.

The whole Puri Jagannath Rath Yatra beautifully symbolises unity, equality, and the loving bond between the divine and the devotees.

