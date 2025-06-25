Santa Clara, June 25: Intel has started cutting jobs at its headquarters in Santa Clara, US. The US-based chipmaker has reduced 107 positions as part of its global restructuring efforts. Besides implementing the latest round of Intel layoffs, the company has also shut down its automotive unit, according to a report. Intel, under the new CEO Lip-Bu Tan, follows a workforce reduction strategy that could affect around 15-20% of its global workforce.

According to recent reports, the chipmaker would likely lay off around 10,000 jobs in July 2025. Reports mentioned that the Intel layoffs would be announced as the company faced financial challenges. According to the latest report published by CTech, Intel began moving to cut more than 100 roles from its Santa Clara HQ. Microsoft Layoffs Coming? Satya Nadella-Run Company Likely To Lay Off Employees From Xbox Gaming Division in New Round of Job Cuts Next Week.

The report said that the move would lead to phasing out of market jobs from the global workforce as the chip giant dismantled its "small but symbolic autonomic technology unit". It said that layoffs were announced during an aggressive campaign by Intel CEO Lip-Bu Tan to overhaul the company's cost base and organisational sprawl.

According to a WARN notice filed on June 19, Intel will eliminate 107 positions. The Intel layoffs will affect high-level technicians and strategic posts like project managers, physical design engineers, cloud architects, and IT VPS. The report mentioned that the workers were given 60-day layoff notice or abbreviated four weeks of notification a severance package including nine weeks of pay and benefits.

The employees were told that the impact of the layoff decision would be known on July 11, 2025. Intel would undergo major changes, reshaping both its workforce and business model. As part of this shift, it plans to outsource much of its global marketing to Accenture, citing trust in AI-driven customer engagement, according to internal messages. Tech Layoffs 2025: Over 62,000 Jobs Cut As Microsoft, Intel, Meta, Google, Amazon Lead Global Workforce Reductions Amid AI and Automation Boom, Say Reports.

The report said that Intel did not disclose the number of marketing jobs. Intel began shutting down its in-house automotive architecture unit, part of its client computing division. Though financials were never disclosed, Intel says its chips power over 50 million vehicles. Most staff would lose their roles and the company said it would honour existing customer commitments.

