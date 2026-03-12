PNN

New Delhi [India], March 12: The Indian fasteners market continues to demonstrate strong momentum, having reached USD 11.2 billion in 2025 and is projected by the IMARC Group to surge to USD 17.0 billion by 2034, reflecting a robust CAGR of 4.67% during 2026-2034. This dynamic growth is fueled by the expansion of the automotive, construction, and industrial sectors, as well as increasing demand for high-performance, lightweight fasteners, and strategic government initiatives such as "Make in India." In this thriving context and to boost domestic manufacturing, Messe Stuttgart India has launched FASTNEX 2027 with its highly anticipated Signature Edition, set to take place from 8th to 10th February 2027 at the Bombay Exhibition Centre, Mumbai. The event stands as a crucial platform for industry professionals to showcase innovative products, access market intelligence, foster collaborations, and expand their business networks, ultimately contributing to the overall advancement of India's manufacturing sector.

Building on the overwhelming success of its previous editions in Bengaluru, FASTNEX now expands its footprint to Mumbai, promising increased international participation, broader buyer representation, and a deeper industry impact. Both next-generation innovators and established industry leaders, as the definitive gathering point for the global fastening, fixing, and tooling community, trust the event. With over 50 leading brands already placing their trust in FASTNEX, the 2027 Signature Edition promises live technology demonstrations and high-impact product launches, offering attendees an unparalleled opportunity to experience machinery and tools in real-time operational environments and present their innovations to qualified decision-makers. The show will be co-located with LogiMAT India 2027.

Gaurav Sood, CEO & Managing Director of Messe Stuttgart India, emphasised the significance of this year's event, stating, "India is rapidly establishing itself as a global hub for fastener manufacturing and allied industries. With the Signature Edition of FASTNEX in Mumbai, we are creating an unparalleled platform for innovators, manufacturers, and buyers to converge, exchange ideas, and collectively drive the next phase of growth and excellence in the fastener and tooling sectors. The trade fair is more than an exhibition; it's a catalyst for shaping the future of manufacturing in India and beyond."

FASTNEX 2027 Signature Edition is poised to become the epicentre of the fastening and tooling industries, bringing together global innovators, leading Indian manufacturers, and high-intent buyers from across international markets. The exhibition will showcase an extensive range of fastener products, from screws, bolts, rivets, washers, anchors, clips, clamps, and pins to advanced industrial fastening solutions such as adhesive fasteners, threaded inserts, welding fasteners, quick connectors, hinges, and latches.

Abhijat Sanghvi, Chairperson of the FASTNEX Advisory Committee and Interim President of FAI, said, "FASTNEX 2027 Signature Edition represents an exciting new chapter for India's fastening and tooling industries. As someone deeply committed to the sector's progress, I am honoured to support an event that brings together such a diverse and dynamic community of stakeholders. The Signature Edition promises not only to showcase technological advancements and business opportunities but also to foster meaningful dialogue and collaboration that will help shape the future trajectory of our industry, both domestically and on the global stage."

Attendees will also have the opportunity to explore the latest machinery, tools, and equipment essential to the industry, including fastener manufacturing machinery, thread forming and rolling machines, inspection and testing equipment, packaging systems, and assembly machines. Additionally, FASTNEX 2027 Signature Edition will provide a valuable platform for service providers offering specialised design and engineering services, innovative software solutions, and comprehensive testing and certification offerings.

The Signature Edition introduces unique features designed to amplify value for every participant. The CEO Summit will bring together top industry leaders for high-level discussions, while dedicated zones for MSMEs and advanced machining and tooling will empower emerging enterprises and highlight state-of-the-art technologies. The conference programme will offer a dynamic agenda focused on emerging trends, technological developments, industry policies, and sustainability practices, ensuring attendees are equipped with the latest insights driving the sector forward. Curated networking opportunities, such as FASTConnect and the proposed Reverse Buyer-Seller Meet, will facilitate meaningful connections between buyers, distributors, and industry leaders, supporting both business development and strategic partnerships. The prestigious FASTNEX Awards will recognize excellence and innovation, celebrating those who are shaping the future of the fastener and tooling industries.

FASTNEX 2027 Signature Edition stands positioned at the intersection of precision engineering, durability, and performance, showcasing the complete value chain from fasteners and fixings to hand and power tools and advanced manufacturing services. Designed to deliver focused visibility and meaningful engagement, the event offers exhibitors and partners direct access to qualified decision-makers, accelerating the next phase of global industrial growth.

