BusinessWire India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 11: The 54th edition of Media Expo Mumbai is set to take place from 10-12 April 2025, at the Bombay Exhibition Centre, Mumbai. Featuring an impressive line-up from 150+ exhibitors displaying the latest innovations in the industry, the show will offer direct access to the printing machinery, inks, innovative applications, trendy signage solutions and lots more. Additionally, the expo will host 20+ new entrants to enhance its diversity.

Also Read | PM Internship Scheme 2025 Registration Last Date: Application Window Closes on March 12; Know How To Apply, Eligibility Criteria.

As a premier trade fair for indoor and outdoor advertising, branding and signage solutions, this year promises to be more dynamic than ever. As more brands compete for consumer attention through the power of advertising, advertising agencies are also going the extra mile to offer creative branding solutions for digital & print mediums. Thanks to the technological advancements in: printing technologies, signage and sign systems, retail and out-of-home (OOH) displays, digital signages - which are gaining popularity, innovations in textile and fabrication tech, as well as consumables and inks - which together form the backbone of enabling outstanding branding solutions across various end-consumer touch points.

Empowering this further are government initiatives like the Smart Cities Mission and infrastructure developments that have led to the creation of new advertising spaces, thereby opening up more business opportunities. Modern infrastructure, such as airports, metro stations and shopping malls, underground commuting modes and etc, has increased the availability of prime advertising locations. These are also driving the growth of the digital out-of-home advertising market in India besides changing customer preferences, adoption of digital signage, integration of data analytics and the underlying macro-economic factors. Catering to the diverse needs of the segment, Media Expo Mumbai will bring together the leading solution providers from advertising, branding and signages, inks and consumables and etc.

Also Read | Bodoland Lottery Result Today, March 11, 2025: Assam State Lottery Sambad Tuesday Lucky Draw Results Declared, Check Winners List With Ticket Numbers.

Ahead of the upcoming expo, Raj Manek, Executive Director and Board Member of Messe Frankfurt Asia Holdings Ltd, stated: "Relying heavily on technology, the advertising and branding segment is fuelled by innovations in features and processes to enable quality visuals and messaging. While the digital and interactive displays are growing, print mediums continue to dominate the overall advertising landscape largely through billboard ads, transit ads, bus wraps and more. Hence, I am happy to say that the upcoming Media Expo Mumbai 2025 will showcase the latest offerings from 150+ leading brands that are shaping the future of advertising, branding and signage - an industry that is cost intensive and creatively competitive."

Enriching the exhibition are the expert-led knowledge sessions* opening up the platform for discussing novel ideas, scheduled as below:

Industry Insight

According to Statista, India's out-of-home advertising market will reach USD 524.80 million by 2025, with traditional OOH advertising leading at USD 399.80 million. The per capita ad spending is expected to be USD 0.36. This growth is driven by innovative digital platforms and strategic location-based campaigns. Another industry report by Mordor Intelligence highlighted that the Indian OOH and DOOH market is growing at a CAGR of 6.21%, moving up to USD 676.82 million by 2030.

The show floor will feature leading solution providers like Apsom Technologies, Britomatics, Colorjet, Epson, Fujifilm, HP, Kaleido Print and Lisco, Konica Minolta, Laxmi Sales, Mehta Cadcam, Metamark, Mimaki, Monotech, Negi Sign System, Shubh Plastics and True Colors. These brands will showcase new developments across the product categories, and display state-of-the-art technologies and sustainable advancements in the branding, signage and advertising domain. Featuring international advancements, the show will host exhibitors from Korea, Italy and China, creating a wholesome platform. Spanning across an extensive 15,000+ sqm of exhibition space, the trade fair is expected to attract top industry professionals, decision-makers and trade visitors seeking the latest advancements in printing, signage and advertising solutions. *Knowledge sessions are subject to change without further notice. For final updates, please visit:https://media-expo-mumbai.in.messefrankfurt.com/mumbai/en/programme-events.html

For Events & Entertainment Technologies shows worldwide, please visit:www.prolight-sound.com/worldwide

Press information and photographic material:https://media-expo-mumbai.in.messefrankfurt.com/mumbai/en.html

Messe Frankfurt Trade Fairs India Pvt Ltd:https://www.messefrankfurt.com/frankfurt/en/press/boilerplate.html

Sustainability at Messe Frankfurt:https://www.messefrankfurt.com/frankfurt/en/press/boilerplate.html#sustainability

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)