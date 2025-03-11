Mumbai, March 11: The Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) will close the registration window for the PM Internship Scheme 2025 tomorrow, March 12. Interested and eligible candidates can fill out the online application for the PM Internship Scheme 2025 by visiting the official website at pminternship.mca.gov.in.

The official website reads, "PM Internship Scheme is a significant step toward creating a skilled, empowered, and knowledgeable workforce that can contribute meaningfully to the nation's progress. By bridging the gap between theoretical knowledge and practical experience, the scheme is building a foundation of skilled youth ready to take on the challenges of tomorrow." PM Internship Scheme 2025: Know How To Apply Online at pminternship.mca.gov.in As March 12 Deadline Nears.

How to Register for PM Internship Scheme 2025

Visit the official website at pminternship.mca.gov.in.

On the Homepage, click on the register link

A new page will appear

Fill in the registration details

Click on submit

A resume will be created on the portal based on the information provided

Apply for upto 5 internship opportunities based on preferences- location, sector, functional role and qualifications

Save the application form

Eligibility Criteria for PM Internship Scheme 2025

The eligibility criteria for the PM Internship Scheme 2025 require candidates to have completed their 10th, 12th, ITI, Polytechnic, or Diploma courses. Fresh graduates from non-premier institutions are also eligible. For ITI candidates, the requirement is Matriculation followed by an ITI in a relevant trade, while for Diploma holders, it’s an Intermediate qualification plus an AICTE-recognised diploma. PMI Scheme: MCA Announces Over 3,100 Paid Internships in IT and Software Development.

Degree holders must have a Bachelor's degree from a UGC/AICTE-recognised university. Applicants must be between the ages of 18 and 24 years, with age relaxation provided for OBC, SC, and ST candidates.

The PM Internship Scheme is a government initiative aimed at offering valuable internship opportunities to young individuals, helping them bridge the gap between academic knowledge and practical experience. The program provides 12-month internships with top 500 companies, targeting youth aged 21-24 from low-income households. The pilot phase seeks to benefit 1.25 lakh youth, with an ambitious goal of providing internships to one crore young individuals over the next five years.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 11, 2025 11:03 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).