Mumbai, March 11: Lottery enthusiasts in Assam's Bodoland eagerly wait for the Bodoland Lottery Result (Assam State Lottery Sambad Result). Operated under the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC), the Bodoland Lottery is among the most popular lottery systems in Assam. The Bodoland Lottery Result of today, March 11, will officially be declared at 12 PM, 3 PM, and 7 PM. Participants can now check the winners’ list and ticket numbers on the official website, bodolotteries.com. Participants can check their ticket numbers online to see if they have won with the complete winners' list of Tuesday's lucky draw.

The Bodoland Lottery draws attract a large number of players daily. Other popular lotteries played in Bodoland are: Day Thangam, Evening Thangam, Singam, Kuil, Rosa, Deer, Thangam, Nallaneram, Kumaran, Vishnu and Swarnalaxmi. The Bodoland Lottery Result in PDF format is released online, allowing players to verify their winning numbers effortlessly. The official lottery portal provides a hassle-free experience without ad-heavy pages interrupting access. Players can click here to download the Bodoland Lottery Result in PDF for Tuesday, March 11, along with the complete winners’ list and ticket numbers. Scroll below to know where to check the Bodoland Lottery Result in PDF for today’s lucky draw. Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for March 11, 2025 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

When and Where To Check Bodoland Lottery Result (Assam State Lottery Sambad Result)

The Bodoland Lottery Result (Assam State Lottery Sambad Result) is declared at three fixed intervals, 12 PM, 3 PM, and 7 PM, every day. Players can check the results on the official website, bodolotteries.com, where the Bodoland Lottery Result in PDF format is available for easy download. The results are updated daily to ensure accuracy and fair play for all participants. Click here to check the latest Bodoland Lottery Result in PDF and find out if you are one of today's lucky winners. Shillong Teer Results Today, March 11 2025: Winning Numbers, Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

Bodoland Lottery is among the many state-run lotteries permitted in India, with at least 13 states legally conducting lottery draws. Popular state lotteries include those in Kerala, Maharashtra, Punjab, Sikkim, Nagaland, and West Bengal, among others. Each state has its own set of rules and regulations for lottery operations. While lotteries can be a source of excitement and potential winnings, LatestLY advises players to approach them responsibly and within their financial limits. Gambling should always be done with awareness, and participants must ensure they play legally and responsibly.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 11, 2025 11:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).