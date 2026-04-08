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New Delhi, April 8: National Institution for Transforming India (NITI Ayog) on Wednesday said in a report that women borrowers in India now hold a credit portfolio of INR 76 lakh crore, accounting for 26% of the total system credit. It further notes that women's credit exposure has expanded 4.8 times since 2017, indicating a shift from access-led inclusion to progression-led participation in the formal credit ecosystem. The report prepared under the aegis of the Women Entrepreneurship Platform (WEP) was prepared by TransUnion CIBIL and MicroSave Consulting (MSC).

Underscoring the importance of expanding women's access to formal credit, CEO, NITI Aayog, Nidhi Chhibber said, "Economic development advances when participation in markets becomes broader, deeper and more efficient. The convergence of DPI and formal credit systems has significantly transformed how economic participation is recorded and financed. The findings of this report reflect how women are increasingly shaping and benefiting from these shifts. Importantly, women borrowers are moving beyond entry-level credit towards retail and business-purpose lending, indicating strengthening financial capability and deeper economic integration." Operation Sindoor: PM Narendra Modi To Hold NITI Aayog Meeting Today With CMs of All States.

2nd Edition of “From Borrowers to Builders” Report Highlights

.@NITIAayog, through WEP and in partnership with @TransUnion & @MicroSave, released the 2nd edition of “From Borrowers to Builders” report, highlighting structural shifts in women’s formal credit participation, reinforcing WEP’s role in fostering sustained inclusive growth. pic.twitter.com/5jiUhjMAl0 — Women Entrepreneurship Platform (@wep_community) April 8, 2026

The report notes that between December 2017 and December 2025, the number of credit-active women borrowers registered a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9%, while credit penetration among women increased from 19% to 36%. The total credit outstanding to women grew from INR 16 lakh crore in 2017 to INR 76 lakh crore in 2025. With nearly 45 crore credit-eligible women in India, the potential for further expansion remains significant, the report observes.

The report stated that growth has been driven particularly by commercial credit, with credit to women business borrowers registering a CAGR of 31% between 2022 and 2025, compared to 17% for overall commercial credit. The report also highlighted a gradual transition of microfinance borrowers towards individual retail and commercial loans, with 19% of active Microfinance Institution (MFI) borrowers now holding such loans. PhonePe, NITI Aayog Team Up To Launch Fintech Open Hackathon.

The report is based on longitudinal credit bureau data of approximately 16 crore (160 million) credit-active women, complemented by primary research with 161 rural women nano-entrepreneurs, providing both quantitative and behavioural insights. This year, the report also incorporates microfinance data, making it a comprehensive assessment of women's access and progression within the credit ecosystem.