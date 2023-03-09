Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 9 (ANI/PNN): According to data from HMIS (Health Management Information System), from 2014 to 2023, in a backward district like Palghar, three children dies every day, and one mother dies every 15 days. On Women's Day, "Shri. Bhagwan Mahadev Sambare", a state-of-the-art free hospital, initiated a heart-whelming initiative by Jijau Educational and Social Foundation of "Free Maternity/Delivery Room" to save the lives of Konkani mothers and children.

In 2014, Thane district was divided, and Palghar district was formed as a tribal district by granting special status. In the rural areas of the Palghar district, health condition requires advancement. Although countless years have passed since the Palghar district's construction, many health facilities have yet to be reached. Even today, there is no district hospital in the district. Primary health centres need to have sufficient facilities. Children are dying day by day due to malnutrition. Maternal mortality is very high in these districts. Road casualties due to dependences are occurring in enormous numbers.

Despite 75 years of independence, tribals don't have essential facilities like roads, electricity, water and health in the remote Mokhada taluka of Palghar district. Even today, the tribals here have to walk to the hospital due to the lack of roads. Due to a lack of timely health care, lives are being lost. There is no hospital in the district, and many pregnant women have to endure many challenges. If not treated at the right time, the mother and child lose their lives. Unfortunately, thousands of mothers and children have died due to insufficient health facilities in this economically backward Palghar district.

"Hospital expenses, check-ups and all additional facilities are free in this maternity ward of Shri Bhagwan Mahadev Sambare Hospital, including free medications. Also, normal delivery is completely free, and the gynaecologist will charge only Rs. 5000 for a cesarean (surgery). Also, the accommodation and food facility before delivery has been made obtainable for women outside Palghar as per the doctor's advice.", confirms Shri Nilesh Bhagwan Sambare, Founder of Jijau Sanstha and President of Jijau Sanghatana.

For the past 14 years, Jijau Educational and Social Sanstha have been conducting employment-prone activities through thousands of women's self-help groups to equip better-employed women under the Women Empowerment Department. The Jijau Sanstha has benefited lakhs of women under the women empowerment department through the Asha home industry in Palghar, Thane, Raigad, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg and oriented thousands of women. Garment Factory, Incense Burner Training, Branch Making Training, Rickshaw Training, Mehendi for Women, Yoga, Sewing Machine, Beauty Parlor, Jewellery Making Training, Cooking Classes etc., have employed women through many means.

Free health facilities are provided at Jijau Educational and Social Sanstha, inducted by Shri. Bhagwan Mahadev Sambare Hospital, Zadpoli (T.Vikramgad, D.Palghar), to provide more good facilities to rural patients for free. Surgeries are free, from check-ups for kidney, hernia, hydrocele, all types of cancer, appendix, haemorrhoids, fistula, free dialysis, prostate, gall bladder stones, fissure, etc.

The aim of the Jijau Sanstha is that no patient should die to a lack of health facilities due to financial situation. For this purpose, Shri. Bhagwan Mahadev Sambare Hospital, a free well-equipped hospital functions at Zadpoli village in Vikramgad taluka of Palghar district, where there is no government district hospital. A well-equipped 100-bed hospital with a 24-hour free surgery facility is an essential base in the area. Twenty-five eye surgeries and ten surgeries for other serious diseases are done free of charge in this hospital daily. State-of-the-art medical services, including a special ward for women and children, cardiac ambulance, X-ray, sonography, dialysis, women's maternity ward Etc. are available. Accident victims, sick and pregnant women are provided services through 10 ambulances in five districts of Konkan.

Hundreds of camps are being conducted annually for women's cancer screening in both districts. Also, women and more than 1500 cancer patients are being treated successfully through Tata Hospital and other hospitals. Financial assistance is also provided to many poor sick patients in Palghar and Thane districts. 630 health camps have been organized in five years, and Thousands of people have been treated with medicines. More than 200 health and 150 blood donation camps are currently organized annually. The number of blood donations is constantly increasing, as the organization's volunteers arrange blood urgently whenever needed, whether day or night.

Thousands of surgeries for eye and all other diseases have been done in rural areas. Glasses were also distributed to thousands of patients. Ear machines were provided to thousands of needy patients. Efforts are being made at tribal padas, like nutritious food and guidance to eliminate malnutrition

