Satish Kaushik is no more. With him, we lost many more laughs and fun in the movies. All we have now are the memories he created for us to revisit often. For a person from the 90s, he was as important to comedies as was Govind or any other heroes. He always played the role of the hero's well-wisher in many movies and we were used to watching him in such movies. Over the years, he kept his acting assignments restricted, while he delved into direction. But it seems the debacle of Roop Ki Rani Choron Ka Raja never could leave him. After all, it was his debut directorial.

Satish Kaushik often tweeted about the film. He even extended a public apology on the social media site to Boney Kapoor on how the 'break' left the producer 'broke'

Yes 25 yrs ago it was a disaster at BO bt it was my first child & will remain close to heart. Remembering madam #SrideviLivesForever & my sorry 2 @BoneyKapoor who gave me a break bt was broke after d film.celebrating #25yearsof RKRCKR @AnilKapoor @Javedakhtarjadu @AnupamPKher pic.twitter.com/mXoogmQha5 — satish kaushik (@satishkaushik2) April 16, 2018

The recreation

When somebody shared the title track of the film is recreated on stage in a faraway land, Kaushik retweeted it saying, the movie flopped but the music didn't.

#Roop Ki Rani Choron Ka Raja may not hv succeeded at box office but superb music by LP & lyrics by @Javedakhtarjadu is still in people’s mind & heart. this concert in france is a proof . https://t.co/Y9ptw9iUwV @BoneyKapoor @AnilKapoor @AnupamPKher — satish kaushik (@satishkaushik2) June 5, 2018

Frequent trips down memory lane

He never stopped revisiting those days

Thanks Moses..what a priceless pic..first day shoot of Roop Ki Rani Choron Ka Raja https://t.co/e4W5uobyuM — satish kaushik (@satishkaushik2) April 10, 2015

The reason Kaushik often spoke about this movie is that there's a personal story attached to it. Speaking to IANS, he had once said, "Roop Ki Rani Choron Ka Raja was my first child and I had my first child, Kush, also soon after the film's release. I lost both the children (his son passed away and the movie flopped), but I am proud of both of them." He did mention here that he will forever be indebted to this film as he earned so many well-meaning friends in the process.

