BusinessWire India

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 27: Workelevate, a digital employee experience platform (DEX platform), is revolutionizing the way companies handle employee requests, leading to significant cost savings and increased operational efficiency. With its innovative AI-powered features, Workelevate streamlines employee request processes, allowing businesses to save considerable financial resources while empowering employees with more productive hours. Manual employee request handling has long been a challenge for organizations, resulting in time-consuming processes, potential errors, and dissatisfied employees. Recognizing this critical pain point, Prateek Garg, Founder of Workelevate, set out to transform employee experience and redefine the way companies manage employee requests. Prateek Garg, stated, "At Workelevate, we remain unwavering in our commitment to providing cutting-edge DEX solutions that empower employees while optimizing IT and HR operations. Our focus is on elevating the digital employee experience, fostering a workforce that is not only happier but also more efficient and agile." Workelevate's automation features have enabled companies to achieve substantial cost savings and enhance employee productivity. For example, a company with 1000 employees can save over $150,000 in employee support costs annually by leveraging the Workelevate DEX platform. Moreover, the platform frees over 500+ hours of crucial employee time each year, allowing them to focus on more strategic and value-driven tasks. To help businesses visualize the potential benefits of adopting Workelevate, the company has launched a comprehensive ROI calculator (https://www.workelevate.com/roi-calculator). By simply inputting the number of employees in their organization, businesses can now receive an estimate of their potential time and cost savings achievable by incorporating Workelevate into their daily operations. The future of work is rapidly evolving, with remote work and digital collaboration becoming the norm. Workelevate is at the forefront of this transformation, providing businesses with the tools they need to adapt and thrive in this new landscape. The platform's AI chatbot has been a game-changer, delivering fast and effective responses to employee requests, further streamlining the process and saving valuable time for employees, IT & HR teams alike. As businesses adapt to new challenges in a dynamic work environment, Workelevate stands as a reliable partner, providing scalability and adaptability to meet evolving needs across various industries and organizational sizes.

Also Read | Anju-Like Case in China: Chinese Woman Gao Feng Travels To Pakistan To Meet Lover Javed Whom She Met on Snapchat.

(Disclaimer: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)