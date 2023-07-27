Peshawar, July 27: In yet another cross-border love story, a Chinese woman has travelled to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province to meet a Pakistani man whom she befriended and fell in love with on social media, police said on Thursday. The woman, identified by the media as Gao Feng, arrived in Islamabad on Wednesday by road from China via Gilgit on a three-month visit visa. The 21-year-old was picked up by her 18-year-old friend Javed, a resident of Bajaur tribal district bordering Afghanistan, they said.

Javed took the woman to his maternal uncle's home in Samarbagh tehsil of Lower Dir District instead of his hometown due to the security situation in Bajaur District bordering Afghanistan. According to police, both were in contact through Snapchat for the last three years and the friendship developed into a love affair. Anju-Nasrullah Case: Married Indian Woman Goes on Sightseeing Trip in Pakistan With Her 'Facebook Friend'.

District Police Officer of Lower Dir District Ziauddin told the media that the Chinese woman has been provided full security in the Samarbagh area. However, she is not being provided free movement due to Muharram and security concerns in the area.

The travel documents of the woman are in order, police said, adding that she has not yet performed the 'nikah' with Javed. The news of the Chinese girl travelling to Pakistan for the pursuit of love came at a time when in a similar incident, a 34-year-old married Indian woman Anju from Rajasthan travelled to the Upper Dir district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to meet her 29-year-old Pakistani friend Nasrulla whom she she met on Facebook. Anju later married Nasrulla after converting to Islam and now has a new name, Fatima. PUBG Love Story: Pakistani Woman, Her Indian Lover Urge Government To Get Them Married (Watch Video).

In another similar incident, Seema Ghulam Haider, a 30-year-old Pakistani mother of four, sneaked into India to live with Sachin Meena, a 22-year-old Hindu man she got in touch with while playing PUBG in 2019. Seema and Sachin live in the Rabupura area of Greater Noida, near Delhi, where he runs a provision store, according to Uttar Pradesh Police.