New Delhi [India] May 10 (ANI/Target Media): During the ' World Maternal Mental Health Awareness Week ', Dr Mahima Bakshi, a renowned Maternal Child Wellness Consultant and Founder Birthing Naturally Queen covered four big cities- Pune, Mumbai, Bengaluru and Delhi back to back from May 4-7, 2022 to promote awareness on Maternal Mental Health in India with Birthing Naturally Queen- Maternity Fashion Week.

Her initiative Birthing Naturally Queen follows it's tagline- Spreading Smiles From Pregnancy to Motherhood, and has been promoting awareness on Maternal Mental Health from last two years through various platforms being created for pregnant and new moms.

Dr Mahima has also been promoting awareness on Natural Birth and Breastfeeding in India.

Various Pregnant and new moms participated in the Maternity Fashion Week to walk for the cause with Dr Mahima Bakshi. The Fashion Week was supported by many celebrities, gynaecologists and hospitals in all the four big cities too. The Maternity Fashion Week was launched on World Maternal Mental Health Day in Pune on May 4 at Sahyadri Hospital, Nagar Road, followed by Day 2 on May 5 in Mumbai at Jaslok Hospital and Day 3 on May 6 in Bengaluru with Aster Women and Children Hospital, Whitefield with Finale on Day 4 -May 7 in Delhi at CK Birla Hospital, Punjabi Bagh.

The cause was supported by Celebrity Guest of Honours - Jaynandini (Expecting Mom) in Pune, Divija Gambhir and Nivedita Basu (New Mom) in Mumbai, Shruti Cauvery Iyer (Postpartum Mom) in Bengaluru and Anuja Kapur- BJP State spokesperson, psychologist and lawyer in Delhi.

Dr Mahima Bakshi, Founder- Birthing Naturally and Birthing Naturally Queen says, ' Birthing Naturally Queen Maternity Fashion Week was organised to pamper mothers to boost their happy hormones to celebrate mother's day with moms from Pune, Mumbai, Bengaluru and Delhi. BNQ has been promoting Maternal Mental Health Awareness with various celebrity Moms and Dads from last two years and has seen great support by many celebrities. I wanted to do something that has never been done in India for pregnant and new moms to celebrate mother's day by promoting awareness on maternal mental health.'

BNQ Maternity Fashion Week was supported by Lifecell, Mothersparsh, Momzjoy, FernsnPetals and Lakme Academy India across Pune, Mumbai, Bengaluru and Delhi.

