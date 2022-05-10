The Vivo X80 Series will debut in India on May 18, 2022. Vivo has teased the X80 Series on its official Twitter account, revealing its launch date and time. According to the teaser, the Vivo X80 Series will be launched in India on the above-mentioned date at 12 noon. The Vivo X80 Series is also listed on Flipkart, which confirms its availability via the e-commerce platform. Vivo X80 Series Reportedly To Be Launched in India on May 18, 2022.

The Vivo X80 Series will comprise Vivo X80 and X80 Pro models. The Pro model is said to come in two processor options - MediaTek Dimensity 9000 and Snapdragon 8 Gen 1.

Vivo X80 is likely to get a 6.78-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a resolution of 2400x1080 pixels, up to 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of internal storage. For photography, the device might get a triple rear camera setup comprising a 50MP main lens, a 12MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a 12MP portrait snapper. Upfront, there could be a 32MP lens.

On the other hand, Vivo X80 Pro is rumoured to flaunt a 50MP quad rear camera module, a 6.78-inch 2K AMOLED display with up to 120Hz refresh rate, Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, up to 12GB of RAM, up to 512GB of internal storage and a 32MP selfie camera. The Vio X80 smartphone is likely to pack a 4,500mAh battery with 80W flash charging support, whereas the Vivo X80 Pro is expected to come with a 4,700mAh battery with 80W flash charging technology.

