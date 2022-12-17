New Delhi [India], December 17 (ANI/Mediawire): The land has been an excellent old investment option for a long time. It is considered to be long-term with potential higher gains. If you look at the appreciation and growth index of Delhi-NCR, you will be amazed to know that plots and SCO's rates in most areas of Gurgaon have appreciated by over 1000 times in last 30 years. Plots by HUDA and DLF which used to be booked at 100 to 150 rupees per sq yard have gone upto Rs.1,00,000-2,50,000 per sq yard.

The fastest wealth creation has happened only through investment in strategic land or plots. This has largely happened due to urbanization, migration, economic growth, and shortage of approved housing and commercial developments, upmarket social infrastructure, and cultural changes to nuclear family life. Covid has further emphasized the need for personal spaces.

As per the latest realty report, with the renewed interest of home buyers/ investors in plotted development post Covid, Haryana's realty market is set to benefit in the long run. Undoubtedly, ever since the IT boom in the country, Gurgaon's realty has become one of the favoured zones especially its hot locations like the New Gurgaon region currently the Dwarka Expressway and Sohna getting expressway connectivity.

Capital Appreciation

Traditionally, investments in plots have been considered the best asset class of real estate due to better appreciation and ROI. The strategic location of the New Gurgaon along the Expressway and Sohna after the 6 lane elevated corridor that connects Rajiv Chowk with it has become operational offers excellent capital appreciation for investors. In recent times, plotted developments have seen the maximum appreciation with prices across NCR jumping 2-3 times, thereby creating enormous wealth for the investors. This high rate of appreciation in property prices is the reason behind the investor's positive affinity toward these areas.

Currently, the 310-meter Dwarka Expressway which is near completion is supposedly the widest urban road in the country and the world. Investing in the locale now when the prices are competitive will only prove to be advantageous and prices are increasing almost every day.

A cornucopia of residential and commercial (Shop cum office plots) inventory

The presence of several notable builders like DLF, Raheja, BPTP, Vatika, Signature global etc who have completed, launched or are in the process of launching plotted developments in these areas is a testament that nothing beats along these two corridors.

Karishma Trehan, Director, Trehan Group, said, "As demand picks up by double/triple fold in recent past especially in Gurgaon and Sohna of Delhi/ NCR region, today buying a plot is an excellent investment that appreciates well in the long term. Plus, one can choose how and where they want to build their house. For example under DDJAY a plot purchased at Rs. 45000 per sq yard last year has gone beyond Rs.90,000/- per sq. yard in Gurgaon and continues to appreciate. This was a year of fastest wealth creation for plots buyers in Gurgaon.

What is unique about Raheja's "World of Plots"?

With the vision to encash such a golden opportunity the realty giant www.raheja.com has come up with very unique 'World of Plots' scheme to offer RERA-approved ready possession residential and commercial Shop Cum Office plots and farmlands eligible for CLU's with the price range starting from Rs 40 lakh going up to Rs 40 crore in different sizes.

Since these projects are located in the most premium sectors of Dwarka Expressway and Sohna including upcoming world-class infrastructures like Asia's biggest convention centre in Dwarka which is hardly 10 min away from India Rashtra and Vanya City, and with already operational Eastern and Western Peripheral Roads, the www.raheja.com "World of Plots" is the only ultimate option for residential, commercial and farmland plots.

These plots are part of gated community and are equipped with well-maintained basic and social infrastructures like a grand entrance, wide roads, beautifully landscaped greens, solar-operated street lights, 3 tier security, sports and leisure facilities, WI-FI, 4G/5G Trap Cameras. Some of the plotted communities will also have resident's exclusive club houses.

Following the philosophy of "You don't build it for yourself, you know what people want and you build it for them," Navin Raheja, CMD, said, "Post-pandemic we have customized our realty products so that we can provide additional space for work from home along with independent floors/plots giving more open green spaces, offering edge-certified green homes for better health and immune system. We have also been trying to offer more eco-friendly systems in our integrated township projects which are greener than others. Strategic locations of our projects have always worked well for our home buyers and end users".

Inspired by the tremendous success of Raheja Atlantis along the Delhi Jaipur highway, Raheja Malls on Gurgaon -Sohna Road, Raheja Atharva & Shilas, Raheja Navodaya & Sampada, Raheja Vedaanta, Vedas and Vedaanta Independent Floors along the Dwarka Expressway and many more www.raheja.com is developing high end plotted developments of both residential and commercial projects in various sectors of Gurgaon like 88 A, 95 B, 99A, 114 and Sohna (sectors 11&14).

The idea of opting for plots/independent floors has become a reason for excitement among home buyers. The RERA-approved independent floors/ plots that are being developed by developers under DDJAY in sector 99A and Sohna have provision for stilt and 4 floors. You can construct a basement and the terrace is all yours. One can sell it to 4 different buyers and get the registration done separately for all of them. Under the new NILP policy and avail PMAY subsidiary on every single floor buyer separately on the premium residential plots at sector-88A, India Rashtra has an approved FAR of 2.64 when compared to 1.5 approved by DTCP in other developments, meaning thereby that one does not have to purchase additional FAR for constructing stilt plus 4 floors along with basement.

Shalini Sahu, who works in MNC and lives in Raheja Atlantis along Delhi- Jaipur Expressway, says that with the time-tested virtues of hard work, focus, foresight, and perseverance Raheja developers deliver its realty products as the crucial building block of civilization, more than that, it is considered a sacred place for its inhabitants. So before investing in any type of property one should always think about which is the best option, a plot in a gated community or township or a house in group housing".

Taking a leaf from the successful SCO markets like local shopping centers in various sectors (indicative like sector 29) of Gurugram auctioned by HUDA earlier as well as various other SCO schemes successfully launched by the DDA in Delhi, the aim of this concept is to reshape the customer experience for their daily need shopping, entertainment, dining or office. To give an upmarket ambiance at a very reasonable cost, it will provide a certain Short Guaranteed Appreciation in the near future. Take the first step towards leaving a legacy for future generations by investing in these Commercial SCO Plots, residential plots and farmlands by www.raheja.com coming up in sectors 88A, 99A, 95B and 114 in Gurgaon and Sohna in sectors 11& 14. In the current scenario, SCOs are being perceived as a sought-after asset class for new-age investors looking to diversify their portfolios as investors shift their attention to high-street investments.

Looking at all the above, "World of Plots" by www.raheja.com is definitely going to attract you as it's a never before last opportunity to invest in plots under one roof.

This story has been provided by Mediawire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content in this article. (ANI/Mediawire)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)