Manchester City begin their preparations for a return to the post World Cup campaign with a club friendly against Spanish side Girona at the Academy Ground. The defending English Premier League. Champions are 5 points off league leaders Arsenal and with the Gunners playing their best football in

a decade, the Manchester based club has a lot of catching up to do. The last time they were in action, they lost 1-2 to Brentford at home which shocked many. The team has had its share of lapses of concentration this season and this is what they will look to change in the next half of the season. FIFA World Cup 2022: We Want to Take a Medal Home, Says Morocco Coach Walid Regragui Ahead of Third-Place Playoff.

Opponents Girona take on Manchester City on the back of a 1-1 draw with Osasuna. They played okay in parts in that should give them confidence. Manchester City versus Girona starts at 6:30 PM IST.

Manuel Akanji, Aymeric Laporte, Rodri and Kevin de Bruyne had a forgettable World Cup and due to early elimination, they have returned to first team training. On the other hand, the likes of Phil Foden, Ederson, Jack Grealish, Bernardo Silva, and Joao Cancelo are on extended time off and will

report for club duties late. Erling Haaland has started his Manchester City career in some style and it will not be a surprise if he is on the scoresheet again.

Borja Garcia is a long-term absentee for Girona with a ligament injury and joins the likes of Juanpe Ramirez and Ibrahima Kebe on the sidelines. Yangel Herrera and Yan Couto are cleared to play against their parent club. Christian Stuani will lead the attack for the Spanish club where he will have Manu Vallejo for company.

When is Manchester City vs Girona Club Friendly 2022? Know date, Time and Venue

The match between Manchester City vs Girona will take place at the Academy Stadium on December 17th. The kick-off time of the match is 6.30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Watch Live Telecast of Manchester City vs Girona, Club Friendly 2022?

The friendly match between Manchester City vs Girona does not have any official broadcasters. So the matches will not be telecasted on TV. FIFA Plans World Series of Intercontinental Friendly Tournaments, Says Gianni Infantino.

How to Get Free Online Live Streaming of Manchester City vs Girona, Club Friendly 2022?

The friendly match, manchester City vs Girona will be available on City+. However, you will have to subscribe to the platform to watch the live streaming of the match. Manchester City could make light work of Girona and end up winning with a convincing 3-0 scoreline.

