PRNewswire

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], August 1: Dr Shilpi Agarwal, Associate Professor and Prasad Padmanabhan Professor of International Finance, Woxsen University was awarded the most prestigious CEEMAN Champion Awards 2023 under "Responsible Management Educator of the Year" category. This esteemed accolade presented by CEEMAN, acknowledges Dr. Shilpi's outstanding achievements and significant contributions to responsible management education.

Also Read | Cristiano Ronaldo Breaks Gerd Muller's Record With Header in Al-Nassr's 4-1 Win Over US Monastir in Arab Club Champions Cup 2023.

The International Association for Management Development in Dynamic Societies (CEEMAN) is a global network of management development institutions interested in quality of education and innovations in this field, as well as in the broad area of subjects related to change. The CEEMAN Champion Awards are highly regarded within this global management education community and celebrate individuals and institutions that demonstrate exceptional commitment to responsible management practices, fostering sustainable development, and driving positive change in society.

Through the years, Dr. Shilpi has consistently demonstrated an unwavering commitment and contribution to advancing the PRME( Principles for Responsible Management Education) principles through various ERS activities, teaching methodology & research at Woxsen University, and led transformative initiatives that have created a lasting impact on the community.

Also Read | E-Bike Battery Blast in UK: EV Battery Explodes While Charging, Causes Major Fire at Elswick Flat.

One of such prime initiative is the implementation of Financial Literacy Project rooted in ERS. Aligned with Sustainable Development Goal 1:No Poverty, this awareness program has empowered disadvantaged communities by providing essential knowledge and skills related to personal finance, budgeting, and entrepreneurship. This project had been instrumental in breaking the cycle of poverty, improving their standard of living and creating an inclusive society where individuals are empowered to lead economically secured lives.

Expressing her gratitude for this recognition, Dr. Shilpi Agarwal said, "I am honoured to receive "Responsible Management Educator of the Year" award, 2023. It deepens my drive to intensify efforts towards sustainability in curriculum, teaching methodology & research. This win is for all the academicians adapting ways to ensure that learners acquire the knowledge & skills needed to promote sustainable development."

Dr. Shilpi's exceptional leadership and dedication has positioned Woxsen University as a pioneer in responsible management practices. Her accomplishments reflect the institution's commitment to nurturing socially conscious leaders who are equipped to address the complex challenges of our times.

About Woxsen University, Hyderabad: Woxsen University, located in Hyderabad, is one of the first private universities of the state of Telangana, India. Renowned for its 200-acre state-of-the-art campus and infrastructure, Woxsen University offers new-age, disruptive programs in the fields of Business, Technology, Arts & Design, Architecture, Law, Liberal Arts & Humanities, Sciences. With 100+ Global Partner Universities and Strong Industry Connect, Woxsen is reckoned as one of the top universities for Academic Excellence and Global Edge. Woxsen is Ranked #1, All India Top Emerging Engineering Colleges, Outlook I-Care 2023, Rank #12, All India Top 100 B-Schools by Times B-School Ranking 2023, Rank #15, All India Top Pvt. B-School, BusinessWorld 2022, #16 Top 50 Business schools for Research in India, IIRF 2023.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1771070/4032896/Woxsen_University_Logo.jpg

(Disclaimer: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)