Cristiano Ronaldo has become synonymous with records and why not? The Portugal star has broken and created several of them so far in his storied career and on Tuesday, August 1, he added one more to that long list when he scored for Al-Nassr in their Arab Club Champions Cup match against US Monastir. Ronaldo, who had struggled for lack of goals so far, netted in the 74th minute of the game when he leaped in time to send home a header. That goal broke the deadlock between the two sides and eventually Al-Nassr went on to win the contest 4-1. Cristiano Ronaldo Goal Video: Watch Portugal Star Score From a Header To Help Al-Nassr Beat US Monastir in Arab Club Champions Cup 2023.

With that header, Ronaldo also surpassed the great Gerd Muller. It was the 145th time in Ronaldo’s career that he had scored from a header and he overtook the German great, who had 144 headers to his name. Plus, Ronaldo now also has the most number of goals scored from headers in football. The goal also enabled Ronaldo to score for the 22nd season in a row. Inspired by Ronaldo’s performance and goals from Anderson Talisca, Abdulelah Al-Amri and Abdulaziz Saud Al Elewai, Al-Nassr bagged their first win of the season, after having played out a goalless draw against Al-Shabab in their last match. Also, Al-Nassr have moved to the top spot of Group C in the King Salman Club Cup tournament. ‘Good Win…’ Cristiano Ronaldo Reacts After Scoring in Al-Nassr’s 4–1 Victory Over US Monastir in Arab Club Champions Cup 2023.

Al-Nassr had a mixed pre-season where they suffered heavy defeats to Celta Vigo and Benfica but managed to put up strong performances to hold PSG and Inter Milan to draws. With this victory, Ronaldo would hope his side gets the much-needed confidence ahead of the upcoming matches of the season.

