New Delhi [India], May 10: In a world dominated by superficial small talk and notification fatigue, a new kind of digital companion is making space for deeper, judgment-free conversations. Introducing WTMF (What's The Matter, Friend?) -- a groundbreaking AI chatbot for emotional support, built to be your quiet, always-there friend.

Developed by Knockverse Private Limited, WTMF isn't your average chatbot. It's designed for those 2:43 AM moments when you're spiraling, can't sleep, or just need someone to listen. Using powerful language models from OpenAI and Grok, WTMF blends memory, empathy, and emotional presence to become more than just an app--it becomes a companion that listens.

Built for Real Conversations, Not Just Replies

Most chatbots are built to give answers. WTMF is built to ask how you're really doing. It remembers your mood, your vibe, your emotional patterns, and shows up like a friend would. Whether it's a rant about your toxic ex, a sudden wave of anxiety, or late-night overthinking, WTMF is the AI that actually texts back.

"We wanted to build something that doesn't say 'lol that's crazy' when you're pouring your heart out," says co-founder Kruthivarsh Koduru. "WTMF is for anyone who's tired of being 'too much' in a world that listens too little."

The team behind WTMF includes Kruthivarsh Koduru, a fashion photographer with a sharp eye for visual storytelling and emotional nuance. Alongside him is Shreyak Singh, a photographer and tech creator who has also co-founded Flashoot -- a brand-first content studio -- and Zinestream, a free OTT platform focused on accessible movie content.

Private, Safe, and Always Available

Your chats are never sold. Your emotions aren't mined. WTMF puts privacy first, offering a safe, non-judgmental space for emotional expression. Everything you say stays between you and your AI friend.

Whether you're battling loneliness, dealing with a breakup, or just want a space to vent without being fixed, WTMF is your AI bestie, designed to feel like texting a friend who gets it.

Launching Soon -- Be the First to Try It

WTMF is currently in pre-launch, with plans to roll out its beta version soon. Join thousands already on the waitlist and experience the future of emotionally intelligent chat.

For media inquiries, partnerships, or to collaborate on mental health initiatives, reach out to the team at hello@wtmf.ai.

