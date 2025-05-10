ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup League 2 Live Streaming Online and TV Telecast in India: Hosts Netherlands national cricket team will be locking horns with the Scotland national cricket team in their next ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup League 2 match. The Netherlands vs Scotland ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup League 2 match is scheduled to be played at VRA Cricket Ground in Amstelveen, Netherlands. The Netherlands vs Scotland ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup League 2 match will be the 13th fixture between the two sides in the ODI format of the game. Oman vs USA ODI Becomes First Match in International Cricket To Have Every Ball Bowled by Spinners, Historic Feat Achieved During ICC Cricket World Cup League 2 2023-27.

In the past 12 meetings between the two sides, the Netherlands have won only four matches, while Scotland are way ahead with seven victories. The remaining one match ended in no result. Interestingly, ahead of the Netherlands vs Scotland ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup League 2 match, Scotland have never won an away game against the Netherlands, they have however won two at the neutral venue.

When is Netherlands vs Scotland ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup League 2? Know Date, Time and Venue

The Netherlands will host Scotland in the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup League 2 on Saturday, May 10. The NED vs SCO ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup League 2 match is set to be played at VRA Cricket Ground in Amstelveen, Netherlands, from 2:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Watch Live Telecast of Netherlands vs Scotland ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup League 2?

Unfortunately, there are no official broadcasters for the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup League 2 in India. Hence, fans will have no live telecast viewing options for the Netherlands vs Scotland ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup League 2 match in India. For Netherlands vs Scotland ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup League 2 online viewing options, read below. Nepal Reveal Rohit Paudel-Led Preliminary Squad for ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup League Two Tri-Series in Canada.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Netherlands vs Scotland ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup League 2?

FanCode had the live streaming rights of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup League 2 matches in India. So, the Netherlands vs Scotland ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup League 2 will be streamed live in India on the FanCode app and website. But, fans will need to buy a match pass worth 19 INR to watch the Netherlands vs Scotland ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup League 2 match.

