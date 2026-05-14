Business News | Yellowings Wins Prestigious LEAPS 2025 Award as India's Sole Honouree in Logistics Operations Service Providers Category

VMPL

New Delhi [India], May 14: Yellowings Delivery Services, one of India's leading sustainable logistics and green mobility companies, has been honoured with the prestigious LEAPS 2025 Award as the only company from India recognised under the category of Startups - Logistics Operations Service Providers. The award was presented by Piyush Goyal and Amardeep Singh Bhatia, recognising the company's exceptional contribution towards building cleaner, smarter, and future-ready logistics ecosystems in India.

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The recognition marks a major milestone for Yellowings and reinforces the company's growing leadership in sustainable logistics, electric mobility solutions, and innovation-driven supply chain operations across the country.

Expressing gratitude on receiving the honour, the leadership team at Yellowings stated that the award is not merely an industry recognition but a reflection of the trust and confidence shown by customers, investors, partners, employees, and stakeholders who have continuously supported the company's mission and long-term vision.

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Speaking at the event, Mr Vinayak Gupta, Co-Founder, Yellowings, said, "This recognition belongs to everyone who believed in our journey and supported our vision for a greener and smarter logistics future. Their trust motivates us to continue innovating and creating meaningful impact through responsible logistics solutions".

At a time when the global economy is witnessing rising fuel concerns, geopolitical instability, and increasing disruptions in international supply chains amid the ongoing West Asia conflict, the need for sustainable and self-reliant logistics infrastructure has become more critical than ever. In this context, the appeal of Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri. Narendra Modi towards building an Aatmanirbhar Bharat through innovation, sustainability, and reduced fuel dependency continues to inspire India's next-generation enterprises and startups.

Yellowings stated that the LEAPS 2025 recognition further strengthens its commitment to accelerating the adoption of green logistics solutions powered by electric mobility, clean energy integration, intelligent operations, and environmentally responsible business practices.

As one of the emerging leaders in India's sustainable logistics sector, Yellowings believes that the future of logistics will be shaped by conscious operational choices, cleaner transportation ecosystems, advanced technology, and collaborative responsibility across industries.

With sustainability rapidly becoming a global business priority, Yellowings aims to play a pivotal role in reducing carbon emissions in logistics operations while improving operational efficiency, clean energy adoption, and long-term environmental impact.

Ms Anjali Gupta, Co-Founder, Yellowings, added that this honour serves as a strong motivation to continue driving positive transformation for the logistics sector, the environment, and future generations.

As India strengthens its position as a global hub for innovation-led infrastructure and sustainable industrial growth, Yellowings remains committed to supporting the nation's transition towards greener, smarter, and more efficient supply chain solutions.

The company expressed sincere gratitude to its customers, partners, investors, and team members for being an integral part of its growth journey and reaffirmed its commitment towards sustainable innovation and responsible expansion.

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