New Delhi [India], July 28 (ANI/SRV): Wellversed is building a house of health and wellness brands through acquisitions of early-stage digital-first consumer wellness brands. Wellversed had raised a total of USD 3 Million by October 2021 through prominent investors like Jubilant Foodworks, Indian Cricketer Yuvraj Singh, Huddle, and prominent Angels.

The Company operates similar to consumer brand aggregators like Thrasio, Mensa Brands, GOAT Brand Labs, Global Bees, and Upscalio with a critical difference of ultra-sharp vertical focus on health and wellness.

Wellversed acquires consumer brands that lie in the health and wellness categories like Health Supplements, Personal Fitness Equipment, Skin and Hair Care, Functional Food, Functional Beauty and Personal Care, OTC Medical Products, Lifestyle Health Products, and Sports Equipments. The typical stage of acquisition is when a brand reaches a GMV of 40-50 Lacs MRR from digital commerce channels.

The Company is currently at an ARR of 50 Crores with a month-on-month growth rate of 18.6%. The Company aims to build the most influential wellness brands dedicated to health and wellness, better living, and sustainability. This is similar to what Unilever, Nestle, Kellogs, and P&G have achieved in the last century. The Wellversed team consists of serial entrepreneurs, Stanford Biodesign Alumni, ex-Googlers, and ex-experts from eCommerce giants like Amazon, Flipkart, and 1MG.

Wellversed currently owns 4 brands and is projected to book a GMV of close to 100 Crore in FY2023. "Our team of analysts has profiled more than 4000 consumer brands in different categories of health and wellness and spoken to sellers/founders of more than 600 wellness brands. We are in the medium to advanced stages of deal-closing with 8 brands - 4 of which will be announced by December 2022," said Aanan Khurma, Founder and CEO of Wellversed.

The comprehensive acquisition playbook of Wellversed focuses heavily on brand ethos, bottom-up metrics like SKU repeat rates, and CAC along with top-down metrics like the size and CAGR of a category. The model of building profitable consumer brands through acquisition and subsequent scaling via a centralized team has worked well in international geographies.

Companies like Thrasio, Perch, Razor, Rainforest, 10club, Heyday, and SellerX have proven the model in the last 5 years. Wellversed is driven by the mission of maximizing human wellness through genuine and sustainable consumer wellness brands.

"I decided to be a part of Wellversed because of their data-backed insight into the consumer behavior in the consumer wellness space. I believe that this will be a key differentiator that will help them become the Unilever of tomorrow" said the legendary cricketer Yuvraj Singh.

Once a brand is acquired by Wellversed, it goes through a structured process of getting scaled online and offline through a playbook that has been developed by a team of brand-building experts with more than 35+ years of combined industry experience in the wellness space.

Wellversed works to maximise human wellness by creating a conglomerate of genuine health and wellness brands. Wellversed is a consumer brand roll-up aggregator for health and wellness brands. It operates, acquires, and scales brands in the various categories like heath supplements, functional personal care, personal fitness devices, functional foods, and functional wellness.

