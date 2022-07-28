The second T20 of the three-match series between England (ENG) and South Africa (SA) will be played on 28 July 2022 at Sophia Gardens Cricket Ground in Cardiff, Wales. The match will begin at 11:00 PM IST. Meanwhile, fans searching for Dream11 Team Prediction for England vs South Africa's second T20 face-off can scroll down below for all the tips and suggestions on compiling the fantasy playing XI. Most Runs in T20Is: Martin Guptill Surpasses Rohit Sharma To Become Highest Run-Scorer in Shortest Format

England won the first T20 against South Africa by 41 runs on Wednesday. After South Africa invited hosts to bat first, Jonny Bairstow who smashed 90 off 53 and Moeen Ali who scored 52 off just 18 balls thrashed Proteas bowlers to put a towering total of 234 runs in 20 overs. In response, South Africa were restricted on 193 in 20 overs by the English bowlers. Tristan Stubbs's whirlwind knock of 72 off just 28 went in vain along with Reeza Hendricks' 57 off 33 as England sealed the first T20 by 41 runs. Richard Gleeson who the top wicket-taker as he took three wickets. Reece Topley and Adil Rashid both scalped two wickets each.

ENG vs SA, Dream11 Team Prediction: Wicket-keepers - Tristan Stubbs (SA), Quinton de Kock (SA), Jos Buttler (ENG), Heinrich Klaasen (SA) could be the Wicket-keepers

ENG vs SA, Dream11 Team Prediction: Batters - Reeza Hendricks (SA), Jonny Bairstow (ENG), Dawid Malan (ENG) could form the batters of our fantasy playing XI

ENG vs SA, Dream11 Team Prediction: All-rounders - Moeen Ali (ENG) is the all-rounder of the dream 11 prediction team

ENG vs SA, Dream11 Team Prediction: Bowlers – Richard Gleeson (ENG), Lungi Ngidi (SA), Adil Rashid (ENG) could form our bowling attack

ENG vs SA, Dream11 Team Prediction: Tristan Stubbs (SA), Quinton de Kock (SA), Jos Buttler (ENG), Heinrich Klaasen (SA), Reeza Hendricks (SA), Jonny Bairstow (ENG), Dawid Malan (ENG), Moeen Ali (ENG), Richard Gleeson (ENG), Lungi Ngidi (SA), Adil Rashid (ENG).

Jos Buttler (ENG) could be named as the captain of your ENG vs SA Dream11 Fantasy Team, whereas Moeen Ali (ENG) could be selected as the Vice-captain.

