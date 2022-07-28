Mumbai, July 28: On Wednesday, the Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBoSE) released the admit card for the HP teacher eligibility test (TET) 2022 exams. This year, the TET 2022 exams will be conducted on July 31, 2022.

Candidates who are appeared for the HP TET exams can visit the official website at hpbose.org to download their admit cards. YASASVI Entrance Test 2022: NTA Invites Applications for Young Achievers Scholarship Award, Apply at yet.nta.ac.in; Check Details Here.

It must be noted that the HP TET hall ticket contains all information such as the candidate's roll number, examination centre, date and time, and other personal information.

The HPBOSE released the hall tickets for two exams that are scheduled to be held on July 31 - TGT (non-medical) TET and Language teacher TET. As per the official notification, the admit cards for all exams will be published 4 days before the date of examination. Here's the direct link to download HP TET Admit Card 2022.

Besides TGT TET and Language teacher TET, four other exams - TGT (Arts) TET, TGT (Medical) TET Punjabi TET, and Urdu TET are scheduled to be held on August 7 and August 13.

As per the schedule, the admit card for the above exams will be published on August 3 and August 9 respectively. So far, the HPBoSE has already conducted J.B.T TET and Shastri TET exams that were held on July 24.

HP TET Admit Card 2022: Steps to download

Visit the official website at hpbose.org

On the homepage, click on the TET-June (2022) link

Enter your date of birth and other login details

Your HP TET Admit Card 2022 will appear on the screen

Take a printout for reference

Candidates must note that the exam will be of 150 marks and will have 150 objective-type questions. In order to pass, candidates must score a minimum qualifying percentage of 60% of the total marks.

