Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] / New York [US], May 15: Zaggle, India's leading Spend Management platform, has advanced its global footprint by partnering with Mesh Payments, a top provider of AI-driven Travel and Expense (T&E) solutions. The partnership marks a significant milestone for both companies as they unite to streamline global and local spend operations for cross-border businesses.

* This collaboration aims to unlock joint value through technology exchange, innovation, and global go-to-market opportunities.

Zaggle's partnership with Mesh enables Indian MNC's to manage global expenses seamlessly across the U.S, Europe, and LATAM using Mesh's capabilities to issue corporate cards in global markets, while Mesh's global clients operating in India, through their GCCs, can leverage Zaggle's vast Spend Management ecosystem spanning Corporate Credit Cards, Prepaid Cards, Forex cards and Travel Solutions.

As per a recent Deloitte report, top 100 companies in India spend more than $2.2 billion on business travel. This is a significant cost that companies incur on their balance sheets and therefore they are looking for solutions that help them in optimizing employee experiences while rationalizing the cost. Zaggle together with Mesh aims to address this through their solutions that helps in driving cost efficiency for the corporates.

As finance teams navigate international growth and increasing complexity, the Mesh-Zaggle partnership offers a trusted, high-value solution designed to support global ambitions with local precision. Together, they empower finance teams with enhanced control, visibility, and efficiency across currencies and continents.

Commenting on the partnership, Dr. Raj P Narayanam, Founder and Executive Chairman, Zaggle, said, "Our partnership with Mesh is a strategic move to extend our leadership beyond borders, empowering our customers to navigate global markets with robust, integrated global corporate card capabilities to augment our best in class spend management software. As Indian companies scale, Zaggle is proud to be the enabler that ensures their growth is both efficient and well-governed."

Mr. Avinash Godkhindi, MD & CEO, Zaggle, added, "India's digital transformation is creating unprecedented demand for intelligent spend solutions, and we are uniquely positioned to meet that need. This collaboration has empowered us to expand our reach and provide Mesh's global customers a seamless footprint in India by leveraging our Integrated Spend Solutions, deep understanding of Indian businesses and navigating India's unique regulatory landscape. Together, we aim to redefine how businesses control and optimize their spending across borders."

Oded Zehavi, CEO and Co-founder of Mesh Payments, added, "This partnership with Zaggle marks a key milestone in our international expansion. India is a dynamic and rapidly growing business market, and this collaboration allows us to support our global clients as they enter India with confidence. Together, we're helping companies scale faster--empowered by localized expertise in India and world-class spend management across the globe. At the same time, Zaggle's customers gain access to our cutting-edge platform to manage global operations with agility and control."

About Zaggle

Founded in 2011, Zaggle (BSE: 543985) (NSE: ZAGGLE) is a leading player in spend management, offering a differentiated value proposition with a diversified user base. Operating within the business-to-business-to-customer (B2B2C) segment, Zaggle stands out as one of the few companies with a comprehensive range of financial technology products and services. Zaggle is one of India's top issuers of prepaid cards, collaborating with banking partners to drive its card offerings. The company also boasts a diverse portfolio of SaaS products and an extensive network of touchpoints. As of December 31, 2024, Zaggle has issued over 50 million prepaid cards and serves more than 3 million users. With a robust corporate client base spanning various industries, including banking and finance, technology, healthcare, manufacturing, FMCG, infrastructure, and automobiles, Zaggle is well-positioned as a leading player in the spend management sector.

For more information, please visit the company website www.zaggle.in or follow us on LinkedIn www.linkedin.com/company/zaggleapp/

About Mesh

Mesh is the leading all-in-one travel and expense management platform for global enterprises. Mesh integrates corporate cards, expense management, and travel bookings on a single platform, streamlining the entire T&E lifecycle from request to reconciliation. With AI-powered automation, customizable policies, and multi-currency support, Mesh simplifies global spending, reduces costs, and ensures compliance. Over 2,000 enterprises--including Fortune 100 brands--use Mesh to modernize their financial operations.

Learn more at meshpayments.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

