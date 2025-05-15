Shimla, May 15: The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) released the HPBOSE Class 10 Result 2025 today, May 15. Students who appeared for the Himachal Pradesh Class 10th board examination can check and download their results by visiting the official website of HPBOSE at hpbose.org. Students can check their Class 10 board exam results using roll numbers.

This year, HPBOSE conducted the Class 10th board examination from March 4 to March 22. The examination began with the Hindi paper and ended with Art, Economics, Commerce, and other papers. It was held in a single shift from 8.45 AM to 12 noon. In addition to the official website, the HPBOSE 10 Result 2025 will also be available via SMS and DigiLocker platforms. JAC 9th Result 2025 Out at jacresults.com: Jharkhand Academic Council Releases Class 9 Exam Results, Get Direct Link and Know Steps To Check Scores.

How To Check HPBOSE Class 10 Result 2025:

Visit the official HPBOSE website at hpbose.org.

On the homepage, click on the "HPBOSE 10th Result 2025" link

Enter using your roll number and date of birth

Submit the details

Your HPBOSE Class 10 Result 2025 will be displayed on the screen

Check the results thoroughly

Take a printout for future reference

Along with the Class 10th results, HPBOSE is also expected to share the names of Class 10 toppers, pass percentage, gender-wise results and other details. According to the announcement, Saina Thakur emerged as the topper with 99.43 per cent, followed by Ridima Sharma with 99.29 per cent, and in the third position were Mudita Sharma and Parnika Sharma, who got 99.14 per cent. KEAM Result 2025 Out at cee.kerala.gov.in: CEE Kerala Releases Engineering and Pharmacy Exam Results, Know Steps To Check Scorecards.

This year, the HPBOSE Class 10th pass percentage stood at 79.8 per cent. It is also learned that the HPBOSE website, hpbose.org, is not opening. "HTTP Error 503, " a message displayed on the website read.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 15, 2025 03:21 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).