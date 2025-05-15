Pune, May 15: A local trader in Pune has allegedly received a threatening message from Pakistan just a day after fruit traders in the city decided to boycott imported apples from Turkiye. The trader, Suyog Zende, who operated from the Marketyard, alleged the message carried slurs against India and warned against challenging Pakistan or Turkiye. The incident has prompted traders to seek a meeting with the Pune Police Commissioner.

According to the Times of India report, Zende started receiving calls around 9 AM today, May 15. When he didn't respond to calls from the unknown number, they sent him a voice note. The voice note mocked India's response and claimed that no harm could be done to either Turkiye or Pakistan with their boycott. While Zende has informed authorities about the voice note, he reportedly replied to the voice note with one of his own, countering the threats. Apple Traders in Pune Announce To Boycott Turkish Apples as Turkiye Supported Pakistan Amid Recent Tension With India; Customers Also Don't Want Them, Says Trader (Watch Video).

This threat came a day after local fruit traders at the Agriculture Produce Market Committee (APMC) decided to boycott products of Turkiye. The boycott was announced as the traders' protest against Turkiye's remarks condemning India's military strikes under Operation Sindoor on terror bases in Pakistan and PoK. It is to be noted that Operation Sindoor was India's response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, where a Let-affiliated terrorist killed 26 civilians, mostly tourists. India-Pakistan Tensions: ‘Anupamaa’ Actress Rupali Ganguly Becomes First Celebrity to Call for Turkey Boycott.

According to reports, Pune imports apples worth INR 1,200 crore annually. In addition to apples, the city traders also import a variety of fruits from Turkiye, including Litchis, cherries, plums, and dry fruits. While the voice note raised concerns among the trader's community, they remain firm in their stance as they continue with the boycott.

