Buttler Needs to Score Runs or Step Aside: Paul Farbrace

London [UK], Mar 1 (ANI): Former England's assistant coach Paul Farbrace has admitted he is concerned about wicket-keeper batsman Jos Buttler's form.However, Farbrace still feels that England should stick with Buttler as their wicket-keeper for the Test Series in Sri Lanka."I am worried about Jos. I think Jos should be England's keeper and batter but he knows he can't keep going long periods of time without making contributions," ESPNcricinfo quoted Farbrace as saying."I would definitely keep him for the Sri Lanka series but he needs to score runs. If not, then he has to step aside," he added.The 29-year-old cricketer has made just one century in Test cricket, having played 41 games. He hasn't reached 30 in his most recent eight innings."What should a player of his ability be averaging after 40 games? It should be 40-plus. It is a lot lower than he would want it to be," said Farbrace.The two match Test series forms part of the ICC World Test Championship (WTC). England currently stands in third place and will be looking to close in on India and Australia, who are currently leading the standings.The first Test of the series against Sri Lanka will be played at Galle International Stadium from March 19. (ANI)

