Mumbai, March 15: Harman Singh Kapoor, a prominent Indian-origin Sikh restaurateur and social media figure, has been arrested by London police just days after announcing the closure of his family-run restaurant Rangrez. The arrest follows a long-standing and highly publicised dispute involving allegations of online harassment, physical threats, and religious targeting following refusal to serve halal meat. While the specific charges leading to the recent detention have not been fully disclosed, the development has sparked widespread concern regarding the safety of the Indian diaspora in the United Kingdom.

Closure of 'Rangrez' and Recent Arrest

The arrest comes shortly after Kapoor announced the permanent closure of his restaurant, Rangrez, located on Fulham Palace Road. In a series of social media posts before his detention, Kapoor cited a "sustained campaign of hate and intimidation" as the primary reason for shutting down the family-run establishment. According to reports, Kapoor was taken into custody earlier this week. His family and supporters have described the move as "deeply troubling", suggesting that the legal action may be linked to ongoing friction with specific groups that have targeted him for his vocal stance on social and political issues. Keir Starmer ‘6-7’ Controversy: UK PM Apologises After Viral Meme Dance With Students During Welland Academy (Watch Video).

Indian-Origin Restaurateur Harman Singh Kapoor Arrested in UK

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History of Threats and Controversy

The friction began several years ago when Kapoor reportedly began receiving threats following his social media commentary. The situation escalated significantly after he implemented a "Halal-free" policy at his restaurant, a move he claimed was a matter of business choice but which critics labelled as provocative. Kapoor has previously shared video evidence of his restaurant being vandalised and his family being harassed. He has consistently alleged that he is being targeted by extremists due to his outspoken views and his refusal to succumb to pressure from specific online communities.

Community Reaction to Harman Singh Kapoor's Arrest

The news of Kapoor's arrest has resonated through the Indian community in the UK and abroad. Many community leaders have questioned why the restaurateur, who had been pleading for police protection for months, has now found himself under arrest. There is a growing sentiment that the authorities may have failed to adequately address the threats against Kapoor, leading to a situation where the victim of harassment is now facing legal repercussions. British authorities have maintained that they take all allegations of harassment seriously but have refrained from commenting on the specifics of the ongoing investigation. UK: Punjabi Eatery Allegedly Vandalised by Anti-India Khalistani Elements in London (Watch Video).

Background: The Plight of the Diaspora

Harman Singh Kapoor's case has become a focal point for discussions surrounding the safety of Indian nationals and persons of Indian origin (PIOs) in the UK. This incident follows several other reported cases of targeted intimidation against the diaspora over political and religious differences. As the legal proceedings continue, supporters of the Kapoor family are calling for a transparent investigation into both the reasons for his arrest and the historical threats that led to the collapse of his business.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 15, 2026 11:34 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).